The Jets rock the Shamrocks

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–It was military appreciation night at the Greenhouse.

The Barnesville Shamrocks host the Union Local Jets.

However, before they battled it out for the milk bottle trophy, the teams came together to wave the stars and stripes.

The Jets are coming off a win against Beaver and the Shamrocks have lost their last three games.

At halftime Union Local was up 25-21

The Jets kept the milk bottle trophy and took down the Shamrocks.

Final score 65-52.

