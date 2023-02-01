Corning boys defeat Horseheads, teams tied atop STAC West

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks moved into a tie with the Blue Raiders atop the STAC West on Tuesday.

The Corning boys basketball team built a 37-19 lead at halftime and defeated Horseheads 87-55 in front of a big crown at home on Tuesday. The Hawks and the Blue Raiders are now tied atop the STAC West standings at 6-4. Logan Booker scored a game-high 20 points for Corning. Jackson Casey and Nolyn Proudfoot each added 13 points for the Hawks. Jeremy Truax had a team-high 12 points for Horseheads and Amauri Truax added eight points for the Blue Raiders.

High school scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Corning 87, Horseheads 55

Ithaca 58, Elmira 46

Waverly 87, Elmira Notre Dame 49

Candor 66, Groton 33

Odessa-Montour 59, Spencer-Van Etten 52

Watkins Glen 61, Edison 24

Wellsboro 53, Towanda 41

North Penn/Mansfield 70, Troy 60



Girls basketball

Watkins Glen 45, Edison 42

Spencer-Van Etten 40, Odessa-Montour 29

Wrestling

Horseheads 60, Ithaca 18 – Blue Raiders clinch STAC West title



