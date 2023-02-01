Read full article on original website
PAHOKEE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the city, police said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was shot in the 100 block of Carver Place shortly after 1 a.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found him outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers responding to the incident pronounced him dead.
Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured.
Arrest made in rolling gun battle that left innocent man dead in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a rolling gun battle from December. On Jan. 31, the suspect, a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested for 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and delinquent possession of a firearm.
Targeted shooting reported on 45th Street in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH, FL– Three people were hospitalized after a targeted shooting in West Palm Beach. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. along 45th Street between Military Trail and Village Boulevard. West Palm Beach police Public Information Officer Mike Jachles, told reporters that the shooting occurred following an...
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
'Targeted attack:' 45 rounds fired on 45th Street, two men shot, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were shot and wounded on 45th Street and North Military Trail after a crash. The West Palm Beach Police Department said at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call on 45th Street. Investigators said a woman was traveling...
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler
WEST PALM BEACH — A Riviera Beach man has received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated child abuse in the 2018 death of a toddler in West Palm Beach. At the time of his arrest in 2019, West Palm Beach police investigators alleged...
Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian
JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Jupiter police search for hit-and-run suspect after car fatally strikes pedestrian
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Jupiter police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another following a fatal hit-and-run Friday night. In a news release Saturday, Jupiter officials say officers were initiating a traffic stop around 10 p.m. when...
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter with two jumping into the water and swimming to shore.
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022...
