Denver, CO

KDVR.com

January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow

January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Warm-up before next snow chance

Denver's weather has been cold and snowy for the last several weeks. Finally, warmer temperatures and dry conditions are moving in for the rest of the week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

National Ukulele Day

Did you know Feb. 2 is National Ukulele Day? Dan Daru and Cody White checked out a local shop and took a lesson together.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Private airport parking lot plagued huge potholes

Colorado's temperature changes are causing huge pot holes in parking lots near Denver's airport. Shaul Turner reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Another round of Denver e-bike rebates claimed

Evan Kruegel spoke with an e-bike seller, who said e-bikes are selling more than manual ones.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson

An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Drought monitor update

Colorado's drought sees improvements after snowy January.
COLORADO STATE
Evan Crosby

9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month

Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Relief on the way for high utility bills

Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Backyard chicken fad worries farm sanctuary

More people are turning to backyard birding, but a local farm sanctuary is seeing more surrenders. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora piano prodigy defies the odds

An 11-year-old boy from Aurora is getting a lot of attention for his talent and heart. Erika Gonzalez reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies

A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Read Airbnb, Vrbo listings carefully to avoid disputes

Planning to travel? Read the fine print, especially if you rent host properties like Airbnb and Vrbo. Shaul Turner reports.
COLORADO STATE

