ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 24 Texas owns glass to top WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 Texas dominated the glass on Wednesday to take a 69-56 win over the West Virginia women’s basketball team in Morgantown. The Longhorns built a quick double-digit lead over the Mountaineers in the opening minutes of play, forcing WVU to play catch-up for the first three quarters. Much of that success was due to their aggressive rebounding performance, grabbing 15 boards on offense and defense as WVU shot 1-for-8 in the first quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
WTRF

3-star prospect McIntyre signs with WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has announced the signing of its latest prep recruit. Corey McIntyre Jr., a defensive lineman from Port St. Lucie, Fla., is a three-star prospect who also played running back in high school. During his senior season at Treasure Coast High School, he appeared in 11 games, tallying 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

D1Baseball picks Wetherholt as 34th-best second baseman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — JJ Wetherholt was one of WVU’s surprising gems in his freshman season, and the expectations are mounting for 2023. D1Baseball.com ranked Wetherholt as the 34th-best second baseman in college baseball on Thursday ahead of his sophomore season. He is the second Mountaineer to earn a ranking from the outlet after catcher Dayne Leonard.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Rivalries renewed (and born?) with 2023 WVU football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The much-anticipated release of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule came in with a blanket of snow and ice in various portions of the conference landscape, ranging from Morgantown to Fort Worth, Texas. And like the snow in the Lone Star State, West Virginia’s 2023 schedule...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Leonard rated among best backstops in college baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to Opening Day of the college baseball season is underway and West Virginia will begin its 2023 slate of games on Feb. 17. When Randy Mazey’s group takes the field for the first time this year, they will do so with one of the best catchers in the country squatting behind home plate.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Space shuttle Columbia tragedy was 20 years ago today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today marks twenty years since one of the most tragic events in the history of the U.S. space program occurred. The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over Texas. All seven astronauts aboard the shuttle were killed. The accident was...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: Oreo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

February is American Heart Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During the month of February, the medical community shines a light on the nation’s number one killer, heart disease. It’s designated as American Heart Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the risk factors of heart disease. Doctors say it’s vital to...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy