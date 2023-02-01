According to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, people with higher financial literacy are more likely to make ends meet. Those with higher financial literacy tend to spend less than they earn, set aside money for emergencies, and plan for their long-term goals. This is because financial literacy empowers people to understand and take control of their finances. It helps them stabilize their finances and make better decisions while reducing stress and anxiety around money. With that in mind, this article will explain what financial literacy is and dive into five of its top benefits.

1 DAY AGO