Monday night Wilkes-Barre shooting ruled homicide

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy has been completed on the 22-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County Coroner confirms Elijah Rivers died as a result of being shot in the chest Monday night in the area of North Meade Street.

The victim was transported from the scene to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where he succumbed to his injuries. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with additional information on Monday night’s shooting is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Police or the Luzerne County District Attorney.

