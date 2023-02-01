ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Monday night Wilkes-Barre shooting ruled homicide

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmDGc_0kYFBrj000

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy has been completed on the 22-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County Coroner confirms Elijah Rivers died as a result of being shot in the chest Monday night in the area of North Meade Street.

The victim was transported from the scene to Geisinger Wyoming Valley where he succumbed to his injuries. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Woman struck by car in Scranton

Anyone with additional information on Monday night’s shooting is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Police or the Luzerne County District Attorney.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun

Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man sought for fraudulent use of credit card

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pocono Township Police seeks help to identify suspect in credit card fraud case. The individual, whose picture is provided, allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $702 worth of items from Ulta Beauty in Stroudsburg on December 18th, 2022. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA state police sieze $65 million in illegal drugs in 2022

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania state police seized approximately $10.3 million in prohibited drugs during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Between October 1 and December 31, troopers seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics, according to a PSP news release. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Friedensburg Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a man from Friedensburg. Tyler Allen Styer, 30, with a last known address of 259 Frieden Manor, Friedensburg, is wanted on two active bench warrants. Styer is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Styer failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-07 for a preliminary hearing on November 2, 2020.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Video evidence a factor in quick guilty verdict

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury. Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger. Equipped with an electronic surveillance...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Williamsport security guard allegedly chokeholds boy

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County school security guard is being accused of placing a boy in a chokehold after a basketball game. According to Lycoming Regional Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:48 p.m. they were called to Jersey Shore Area School District by the security guard for a disturbance. When officers arrived […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Benefit held for victim of brutal assault

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton community is rallying behind a man fighting for his life in a local hospital. He was severely beaten outside a Scranton bar and Saturday the bar and its patrons are coming to his aid. Many made their way to the Thirsty Elephant in Scranton, but not just to quench their […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County’s first regional police department active one month

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first-ever regional police department in Luzerne County is marking one month patrolling the streets. The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department covers five communities, all of which had their own police departments for decades. There have been numerous efforts in Luzerne County over the years in different parts of the county […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: No Explosive Devices Found After Walmart Bomb Threat

HUMMELS WHARF – The Selinsgrove Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported and state police say the store was searched for explosive devices with none being located. Troopers list a person involved...
WBRE

Police investigate 50 gallons of diesel stolen in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was stolen out of a truck in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 7:00 a.m. troopers were told of a theft from a car in the 500 block of Oakridge Road in Hazle Township. Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating case of animal cruelty in Lycoming County

Loyalsock Township (Lycoming County) - Troopers from the Montoursville barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have opened a cruelty to animals investigation after a dog was found abandoned in a rear parking lot on Friday Night. According to Troopers, the dog, which is a long-haired German Shephard, was found locked...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy