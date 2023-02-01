According to the EPA, the average person is exposed to a small amount of radioactivity throughout the course of a year. Low levels of radiation can come from various sources like certain types of microwave ovens, the small amount of americium-241 found in some smoke detectors, even some foods like bananas and Brazil nuts. Before you freak out, you should know that the amount of radiation is minimal and spread out over a long period of time. However, what if we told you that somewhere on a public road in Australia is a small piece of material that can expose a person to a year's amount of radiation in just an hour? If that weren't bad enough, no one seems to know where that small piece of material is—because it bounced out of the back of a truck.

3 DAYS AGO