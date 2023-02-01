Read full article on original website
A mining corporation apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance. The capsule was part of a device believed to have fallen off a truck while being transported between a desert mine site and the city of Perth on Jan. 10. The truck transporting the capsule arrived at a Perth depot on Jan. 16. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule on Jan. 25.Western Australia emergency services have called on other Australian states and the federal government...
SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Authorities in Australia aim to toughen up laws on the mishandling of radioactive material as a search for a hazardous capsule that a mining company lost in the Outback enters a seventh day.
Officials have found a tiny but highly-radioactive capsule that fell off a lorry while it was on a 870-mile highway through Western Australia last month. The capsule – 6mm in diameter and 8mm long – was found south of the mining town of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule. It was then located about six feet from the side of the road.“This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” said the emergency services minister...
(PERTH, Australia) — The health effects of coming into contact with a radioactive capsule no bigger than a coin that is currently lost in Western Australia could potentially be severe, according to experts. Caesium-137 is a manmade fission project often used in radiological laboratories as well as in industrial...
A search team in Australia has found a tiny radioactive capsule that recently fell off a truck along an 870-mile (1,400-kilometer) stretch of road. Likened to finding a needle in a haystack, the team spent days scouring a highway in Western Australia, performing a visual search and also using specialist equipment capable of detecting radiation.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The task was daunting: find a tiny radioactive capsule that had fallen off a truck somewhere in Western Australia's vast outback sometime in January. It was described by media and officials alike as searching for the proverbial needle in a haystack, but experts involved in the hunt were upbeat about their prospects.
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Tuesday sent out more personnel and specialised detection equipment to search for a tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in the outback, including a team from the country's nuclear safety agency.
According to the EPA, the average person is exposed to a small amount of radioactivity throughout the course of a year. Low levels of radiation can come from various sources like certain types of microwave ovens, the small amount of americium-241 found in some smoke detectors, even some foods like bananas and Brazil nuts. Before you freak out, you should know that the amount of radiation is minimal and spread out over a long period of time. However, what if we told you that somewhere on a public road in Australia is a small piece of material that can expose a person to a year's amount of radiation in just an hour? If that weren't bad enough, no one seems to know where that small piece of material is—because it bounced out of the back of a truck.
An Australian mining company reportedly lost radioactive material along the country's Great Northern Highway, causing a public health scare.
SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A lost radioactive capsule found after a search along a 1,400 km stretch of the arid Western Australian outback is due to arrive in Perth on Thursday evening as investigators work on piecing together just how it fell from a truck.
A tiny but highly radioactive capsule that went missing in the Australian outback was found Wednesday after a frantic weeklong search covering an 870-mile stretch of highway. The potentially deadly capsule, which is smaller than a coin and believed to have fallen off of a truck from a mining company, was discovered by the side of the road as authorities scanned an area almost the size of California.
