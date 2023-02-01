Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
Related
Columbus, federal government to fight wage theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus and the U.S. Department of Labor are partnering together to prevent wage theft. The agreement is the first of its kind between the Department and Columbus and would address an issue that both say is growing in our community. “Really, without this level of cooperation, it’d be […]
cwcolumbus.com
DeWine hoping for more low income family housing, but an agency says it may not be enough
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The governor is on a multi-city tour, touting his budget proposals which include more tax credits to promote low-income, single-family home ownership. But the folks who run an agency helping to house young people say it might not be enough. Huckleberry House operates a shelter...
Misunderstanding over Linden mural sparks controversy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building on Cleveland Avenue is causing quite a stir on social media, mainly because some want it changed. On Tuesday, a Facebook post quickly spread from community members expressing concern, stating that a tenant in the building wanted the mural removed. Over 1,600 people signed a petition from OSU's Linden Murals of Empowerment group supporting the mural.
cwcolumbus.com
A look inside Columbus City Schools security and safety efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio
Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
Groveport school board discusses adding metal detectors
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students were arrested at Groveport Madison High School following a fight on Jan. 31. Two months earlier, another fight at the high school prompted parents to hold a meeting with the school board about student safety. Now, the school board is considering buying either metal...
WSYX ABC6
OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
City Council looking to lower speed limit in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Big changes could be on the way to downtown Columbus, especially for drivers. Columbus City Council is beginning the process of reducing the speed limit across downtown. The current speed limit on many major downtown streets is 35 mph, but that could change to 25 mph...
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW―The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and waste water assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
Columbus, police supervisor named in racial discrimination lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of Columbus police officers has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a supervisor within the department of racial discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by 12 Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander with the department, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under her command. […]
Columbus landlord sentenced to jail; 3 properties set to be boarded up for criminal activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city attorney announced Wednesday that a Columbus landlord has been found in contempt of court and sentenced to jail after he ignored multiple court orders to clean up properties and fix code violations. Jose Villavicencio was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three of...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
Columbus faith community offers support to Ky’air Thomas’ family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local faith leader is extending his condolences to the family of a six-month-old infant who died Saturday. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division […]
10TV
Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 1