NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, federal government to fight wage theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus and the U.S. Department of Labor are partnering together to prevent wage theft. The agreement is the first of its kind between the Department and Columbus and would address an issue that both say is growing in our community. “Really, without this level of cooperation, it’d be […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Misunderstanding over Linden mural sparks controversy

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building on Cleveland Avenue is causing quite a stir on social media, mainly because some want it changed. On Tuesday, a Facebook post quickly spread from community members expressing concern, stating that a tenant in the building wanted the mural removed. Over 1,600 people signed a petition from OSU's Linden Murals of Empowerment group supporting the mural.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

A look inside Columbus City Schools security and safety efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 6,000 cameras, district-wide, are watching Columbus City Schools students daily. "They scan from school to school, building to building, to be the extra eyes on what is going on. The schools alert the staff if they see something," said Chris Baker, the Director of Safety and Security and CCS.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Columbus, Ohio

Imagine a community of neat Cape Cod homes, front porches, green lawns, several churches, and a locally owned corner store where children can walk or ride a bike. That was Hanford Village, a Columbus, Ohio, suburb developed in 1946 to meet the needs of returning World War II soldiers. Marketed by the developer as “Homes for Negro families,” the community was especially attractive to the state’s cadre of Tuskegee Airmen.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Groveport school board discusses adding metal detectors

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two students were arrested at Groveport Madison High School following a fight on Jan. 31. Two months earlier, another fight at the high school prompted parents to hold a meeting with the school board about student safety. Now, the school board is considering buying either metal...
GROVEPORT, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023

CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW―The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and waste water assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, police supervisor named in racial discrimination lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of Columbus police officers has filed a federal lawsuit accusing a supervisor within the department of racial discrimination. The lawsuit, filed by 12 Black and white Columbus police officers, accuses Melissa McFadden, a Black commander with the department, of treating Black officers differently than white officers under her command. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Security questions arise after lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents, thankful their kids are OK following a parent suicide and school lockdown at Pickerington Ridgeview Junior High, now have bigger safety questions. “It was upsetting and frustrating to see that our kids are not protected or safe in school,” said Emmanuel Enoabane, a parent of three. “...The number of shootings or the number of incidents that have happened in schools these days is not OK."
PICKERINGTON, OH
10TV

10TV

