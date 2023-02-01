Read full article on original website
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers Blue Line Trade Target: Luke Schenn
For months now, there have been plenty of reports that the Edmonton Oilers have expressed interest in defensemen such as Vladislav Gavrikov, Joel Edmundson and Jakob Chychrun, just to name a few. There have been others as well, though not to the same extent, in players such as Matt Dumba, Jake McCabe, Mattias Ekholm and Ivan Provorov. While some of these may seem farfetched, they prove the point that the Oilers are in the market for a blueliner.
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
FOX Sports
Defensemen are in very short supply at NHL All-Star Game
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There have been 296 players listed as defensemen who have appeared in the NHL so far this season. Such is the reality for those who play hockey’s most thankless position, one where a player is rarely called upon to score and usually gets noticed only for screwing up. The format of the NHL All-Star Game — where teams will play 3-on-3 in a tournament between teams representing divisions — doesn’t really spark an overwhelming need for defensemen.
NHL
Ullmark makes 33 saves, Bruins top Maple Leafs to end 3-game skid
Pavel Zacha recorded two goals, Linus Ullmark makes 33 saves in net, helping the Bruins earn a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs. The Bruins played their last game until Feb. 11 against the Washington Capitals. Ullmark will represent Boston at 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.
NHL
Larkin hopes to remain with Red Wings, can become free agent after season
The 26-year-old center is in the final season of a five-year, $30.5 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) he signed Aug. 10, 2018. Larkin, a native of Waterford, Michigan, was selected by Detroit in the first round (No. 15) of the 2014 NHL Draft and then played one season with the University of Michigan before joining the Red Wings at the start of the 2015-16 season.
Canucks' Brock Boeser continues to get trade interest
After the Bo Horvat trade Monday, the floodgates appear to be opening on the trade front. That’s especially true for the Vancouver Canucks, who have some desirable trade assets other than Horvat that could find their way out of town by the trade deadline. One of those is Brock...
NHL
Aho scores in 6th straight, Hurricanes top Sabres for 7th win in row
Stefan Noesen scored a goal and earned an assist, Sebastian Aho netted a goal in his 6th straight game, helping the Hurricanes win 7 straight. "If I can score and help the team win that way, it's nice," said Aho, who has nine goals during his streak. "And it's always nice to score, don't get me wrong, I'd rather take this win streak over a goal streak. But yeah, obviously you try to produce in every game and obviously I play big minutes, so that's my job as well."
