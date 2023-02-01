ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County officials planning development of wastewater treatment site

By Mercedes Martinez
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County plans to build a new wastewater treatment site.

The new project’s location will be at 14201 Alico Rd. in Fort Myers.

Although the county has started the design phase, some residents near Alico Road are not thrilled.

Marsha Ellis is advocating against the Southeast Advanced Water Reclamation Facility project.

“The problem with this particular site is that it is between two flow ways,” said Ellis.

Ellis is concerned the new facility will interfere with wildlife as panthers use the two flow ways as a corridor.

Lee County held a public meeting for this reason to hear the concerns of neighbors.

Construction for this new project is planned to begin within the next two years and expected to be completed by 2028.

Lee County will have details of the project and a PowerPoint you can see online by clicking here.

