New Braunfels, TX

mycanyonlake.com

NBU Issues Boil Water Notice for River Chase Pressure Zone

New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) issued a boil water notice this morning after water pressure fell below 20 pounds-per-square-inch (psi) due to an electrical outage. Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) rules require the utility to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. NBU opened a water station...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal ISD Closes Schools Thursday Due to Continued Power Outages

Comal ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to continued power outages caused by an ice storm that has shut down south central Texas. In a statement late this evening, the district walked back an earlier decision to reopen on schools with a two-hour delay. “Throughout the evening, we have...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Pct. 4 Constable Shane Rapp Swears in Two New Members

Comal County Pct. 4 Constable Shane Rapp swore in two new employees Monday. They are Deputy Constable R. Vasquez, who will serve as the precinct’s civil process specialist, and Deputy Constable S. Prochaska, who will be assigned to the Water Oriented Recreational District of Comal County (WORD) along with other duties.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Winter Storm Warning Extended Through Thursday, Worst Is Yet to Come

The U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio today extended its Winter Storm Warning for Comal County through 6 a.m. Thursday. The warning originally was set to expire on Wednesday. 10:22 p.m. Tuesday Update from weather service: Significant icing is now expected. Additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three-quarters of...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Comal County Lifts Burn Ban Until Thursday, Closes Offices Wednesday

Comal County Judge Sherman Krause temporarily lifted the burn ban today for 42 hours. Burning is allowed through 6 a.m. Thursday. The county also announced it will close its offices on Wednesday for the safety of the community and its employees. “After meetings with the National Weather Service and the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

