ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this February

What: Watch Newport come to life at the Newport Winter Festival. Highlights include the Polar Pineapples ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort, a chili cook-off, family-friendly shows and concerts, polo on the beach and much more. Call or visit the website for event times and ticket prices. Where: Various venues in Newport. More Info: 847-7666, newportwinterfestival.com.
NEWPORT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
Uprise RI

Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze

Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
PAWTUCKET, RI
goprovidence.com

Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island

Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Alana O’Hare Joins PWCVB

Alana O'Hare, the former ABC6 reporter and press secretary to Governor Dan McKee, is joining the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitor's Bureau as Senior Director of the Tourism Improvement District. “Alana’s energy, experience, and love of her home state make her a perfect choice for our organization,” said PWCVB President...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 17. – 26

Bring your enthusiasm and inner food critic – the 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest returns this month. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties will prepare delicious burgers, such as “The Bacon Jammie Smash Burger”, “Surf and Turf Burger”, and the “Crunchy Fried Tofu Burger”, for this year’s fierce competition, which is scheduled to land on local menus from February 17 to 26.
NEWPORT, RI
Edy Zoo

Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious past

PROVIDENCE, RI. - Providence is progressing in addressing economic disparity caused by slavery in the United States with a reparations program. The city allocated $10 million from re-appropriated federal COVID-19 response funds for the program, which was signed into law by former Mayor Jorge Elorza. However, the program has faced criticism for its perceived limited benefits for descendants of slaves, who are historically marginalized.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to rise in value tremendously. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Throwback: A Roger Williams Park Zoo hedgehog tries to usurp Punxsutawney Phil

(WJAR) — For Groundhog Day in 1997, NBC 10’s R.J. Heim spoke with experts at Roger Williams Park Zoo about the abilities of a hedgehog to sniff out the weather. One sign to determine if it will be a long winter is to observe the hedgehog’s fat levels. If he is packing some extra weight, he is said to be preparing for a long winter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Don’t miss the Cranston Sports Card Show this weekend

It’s that time a year again as collectors will have the opportunity to grab some rare sports memorabilia, cards, and more as the Cranston Sports Card Show returns. Now in its 47th year, the annual show will take place February 4 from 9am – 5pm and February 5 from 8:30am – 3pm at a new location: Coventry High School. This morning we welcomed Mike Mango to The Rhode Show as he previewed what we can expect!
CRANSTON, RI
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy