ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?

That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2023. Jordan Wayne Bordelon, 29, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting a police officer with force; probation detainer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats

Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy