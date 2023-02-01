Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Positions
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 43-Year-Old Wanted Woman. Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Lakeisha Shantel Parker, 43 in connection with an outstanding felony warrant. Parker is described as 5’3” tall, and 170 lbs.
KPLC TV
SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week ago, a 74-year-old man who lives southeast of Lake Charles was attacked by two German shepherds. His main concern now is that the dogs do not return to the neighborhood. “I was bit real bad here. They got me here. Then they got...
KPLC TV
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 1, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 1, 2023. Jordan Wayne Bordelon, 29, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Gregory James Billedeaux Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors; resisting a police officer with force; probation detainer.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard
Lake Charles American Press
C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats
Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
Big Announcement About The Biggest Mardi Gras Party In Lake Charles Coming Thursday, Feb 2
It's the Mardi Gras season and everyone is hitting the Mardi Gras balls and events in Southwest Louisiana. Coming up Mardi Gras week, there are a ton of events taking place in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. Mardi Gras week and weekend gets underway on Friday night, February 17th with...
Get A Free King Cake For Giving Blood In Lake Charles, Louisiana
All donors who give blood who give blood today and tomorrow will receive a free King Cake. People who donate blood at the LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles will get a free large King Cake from The Bekery. Mikaa Wilkins from LifeShare told KPLC:. Our goal is to collect...
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
