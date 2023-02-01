Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
New hotel proposed for Bradenton Beach creates debate
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — There is a lot of debate around a new hotel proposal that would be built in Bradenton Beach. Preliminary plans have been submitted to commissioners for the four-story hotel. But even though it’s in the early stages, residents are pushing back on the plans.
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Connecticut-Born Irish Pub Concept Plans Opening in Lutz
40 Thieves Pub will offer traditional Irish and American foods with a prodigious selection of Irish whiskeys
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
Frontier launched an all-you-can-fly summer pass on Monday.
paradisenewsfl.com
REMEMBER WHEN: The Tides Hotel
Charles Redington had a vision in 1935, before there were many homes or condos on North Redington Beach. Inspired by Miami Beach as a popular tourist destination, Redington wanted to create a similar hotspot on Pinellas County’s stunning Gulf Beaches. Redington relocated from Indiana and built a house in North Madeira Beach. In 1936, he opened the Tides Hotel and Bath Club on 1,700 feet of beach. It was the first major surfside tourist development in the area since the Don Cesar opened in Pass-A-Grille a decade earlier.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
stpeterising.com
Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete
Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
thatssotampa.com
Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights
Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
Beach Beacon
Countryside Mall's Bacon Street Diner: Alternative to chain dining
CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May...
Tampa International Airport adds new nonstop routes to popular destinations
If you're looking for new travel destinations without the worry of a layover, Tampa International Airport has added two new nonstop routes.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
stpetecatalyst.com
Space under I-375 to become parking lot, mural destination
The city council has recently approved funding for a new 45-space parking lot to be built outside the Historic Uptown neighborhood, under Interstate 375. The new paved lot is part of a broader plan to connect neighborhoods in St. Petersburg by converting underutilized land. Barkett Realty, headed by owner John...
Popular Texas chain Torchy’s Tacos opens first Florida location in St. Pete
It’s the first location in Florida.
727area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater | Best Buffets in St. Pete
Are you looking for the best buffets with a variety of food choices? You must try some top all-you-can-eat restaurants in St. Petersburg & Clearwater, FL city. Buffets offer some diverse food options that taste lip-smacking and flavorful. It's a fun way to dine out with your friends and family, especially for a quick meet-up.
Avelo Airlines offers two new nonstop flights from Tampa starting at $39
Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport to two new destinations.
New Nonstop Flights From Tampa To San Diego And Puerto Rico Announced
TAMPA, Fla. – Two popular destinations for Tampa International Airport travelers will become much easier to reach, thanks to a pair of new nonstop routes announced by airline partners this week. Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop service this fall between TPA and San Diego (SAN),
Tampa International Airport is now offering non-stop flights to San Diego and Puerto Rico
Two sunny destinations besides Florida are now more accessible.
