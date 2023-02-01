ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

Bay News 9

New hotel proposed for Bradenton Beach creates debate

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — There is a lot of debate around a new hotel proposal that would be built in Bradenton Beach. Preliminary plans have been submitted to commissioners for the four-story hotel. But even though it’s in the early stages, residents are pushing back on the plans.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
WFLA

Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out

An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
SARASOTA, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

REMEMBER WHEN: The Tides Hotel

Charles Redington had a vision in 1935, before there were many homes or condos on North Redington Beach. Inspired by Miami Beach as a popular tourist destination, Redington wanted to create a similar hotspot on Pinellas County’s stunning Gulf Beaches. Redington relocated from Indiana and built a house in North Madeira Beach. In 1936, he opened the Tides Hotel and Bath Club on 1,700 feet of beach. It was the first major surfside tourist development in the area since the Don Cesar opened in Pass-A-Grille a decade earlier.
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete

Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Trophy Fish, a seafood hotspot, nears opening in Seminole Heights

Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Space under I-375 to become parking lot, mural destination

The city council has recently approved funding for a new 45-space parking lot to be built outside the Historic Uptown neighborhood, under Interstate 375. The new paved lot is part of a broader plan to connect neighborhoods in St. Petersburg by converting underutilized land. Barkett Realty, headed by owner John...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

