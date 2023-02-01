Trophy Fish is one of the top seafood spots in St. Pete. The restaurant announced that it would take over the old Bodega space (5901 N Florida Ave) for its second location in Seminole Heights back in 2022. Trophy Fish is renowned for its oysters, grouper sandwich, and inventive tropical cocktails, in addition to a lively array of visiting musicians. This is unlike any seafood spot you’ve ever visited — seriously the shrimp burger is one of my favorite meals in the entire Tampa Bay region.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO