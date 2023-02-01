Read full article on original website
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly 'Got Their Eyes On' This Free Agent All-Star Reliever
He would add some much needed closing experience.
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival
The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.
Ex-Yankees outfielder among 15 players invited to Mets spring training
It’s almost time to play ball. The New York Mets announced Thursday 15 players are being invited to spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Among them is former New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro. The 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Mets last month. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
Yankees add intriguing pitching prospect to farm system
Despite the New York Yankees playing things conservatively leading up to spring training, general manager Brian Cashman and his scouting department are hard at work finding promising minor-league talent that could make an impact at the major league level down the stretch. Their latest addition is right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter,...
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
Yankees’ Biggest Position Battles as Spring Training Nears
Will Aaron Hicks start in left field on Opening Day? Which shortstop will emerge as a starter this spring?
Why Houston Astros' Dana Brown is a great hire to be their new general manager | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry breakdown why the hire of Dana Brown as the new Houston Astros' general manager is a GREAT hire. Brown has drafted such talents as Stephen Strasburg, Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond, Vaughn Grissom, Spencer Strider and Michael Harris.
Report: Blue Jays Sign Reliever Chad Green
Toronto has reportedly signed fireballer Chad Green, according to Shi Davidi, though the right-hander is still recovering from TJ surgery.
Yankees add extra pitching depth in free agency
It did not take the New York Yankees’ front office to make a move in February, albeit a minor one, with the team acquiring the services of right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter and giving him a minors contract (via MLB insider Jon Heyman). Gray Fenter, RHP, signs minors deal with...
