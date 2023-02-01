Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Southeast Portland. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone inside a home to surrender...
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
kptv.com
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
kptv.com
Man found injured after being shot, knife fight in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
‘I don’t feel like it’s ok:’ Family of fatal shooting victim questions why suspected killer’s arrest took 6 months
Last week, 43-year-old Janae Kelley was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Taskforce in Chandler, Ariz. for the July 2022 murder of Aaron Follstad-Martin.
Hood River man involved in hours-long standoff identified as military veteran
Authorities identified the man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Hood River home where he allegedly fired a gun multiple times as a military veteran.
kptv.com
22-year-old man missing, endangered, in Rockwood
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man has been missing from his home in Rockwood since Sunday afternoon and is considered “endangered,” according to Gresham Police. Police said Wesley Ash did not have an important medication with him when he left his home at the 17800 block of Northeast Davis Street around 3:30 p.m. Ash was heading for the Rockwood Library, but did not return home when expected.
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
Killer in 2019 Portland slaying sent to prison
The man who admitted killing Trayontay Jones in Portland nearly 4 years ago was sentenced to prison Friday in Multnomah County.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Police identify 34-year-old man stabbed to death in downtown Portland
Portland police have publicly identified the man who was stabbed to death Tuesday night in downtown Portland. Police responding to a call found Jonathan D. Bennett, 34, in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue just before 11 p.m. Bennett died of homicide by stabbing, the medical examiner determined.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
Off-duty security guard receives 5-year sentence for fatal shooting after gang brawl erupts during Portland birthday celebration
An Oregon man whose birthday party ended in bloodshed was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in a 2019 killing. Willie K. Mitchell was marking his 23rd birthday at downtown Portland’s Shake Bar on April 18, 2019, when he, his brother and friends became embroiled in a gang brawl between the Hoovers and Bloods outside the Old Town nightclub, The Oregonian/OregonLive previously reported.
kptv.com
3 arrested, patrol car hit during Washington County trailer theft
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody after stealing a flatbed trailer with a stolen truck early Friday. Deputies from the WCSO responded to the 26000 block of SW Wolsborn Avenue at 3:17 a.m. after receiving a call from...
5-year-old missing outside Silverton found ‘safe and sound’
A hunt is underway for a 5-year-old boy who is missing outside of Silverton, OR, authorities said.
Overnight crash kills pedestrian in Gresham
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.
kptv.com
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
kptv.com
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect linked to multiple burglaries at small businesses in Washington County will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Lynn Cordon, 38, burglarized more than 10 businesses between March and September. Deputies say during...
