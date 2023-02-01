Dr. Phil McGraw’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Talk Show Host’s 2 Sons Jordan & Jay

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Dr. Phil McGraw, 72, has been in the spotlight since his regular guest appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 1990s, led to his own successful talk show, Dr. Phil, in 2002. Although he’s loved all over the worlds as a television host, he’s also loved as a father of two. The iconic doctor, who recently announced he is ending his show after 21 seasons, and his wife Robin McGraw are the proud parents of their sons, Jay McGraw, 43, and Jordan McGraw, 36, and have maintained a close-knit family since their marriage in 1976.

Find out more about Jay and Jordan and their lives below.

Jay McGraw

Jay McGraw is Dr. Phil’s oldest son. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Jay is the oldest son of Phil and Robin. He was born in Texas in Sept. 1979, three years after his parents got hitched. He went on to obtain an impressive education at Greenhill School and the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a BS in psychology. He also earned his JD from Southern Methodist University.

After getting his education, Jay went on to become a writer and television producer and is currently the president and CEO of Stage 29 Productions, a company he and his father co-founded. Like his dad, he’s done some on-air television work, including working as a host on the Renovate My Family, which aired on FOX. He’s also the executive producer of The Doctors.

Jay took on another project when he started RumorFix, an anti-tabloid website that looks at rumors and verifies whether or not they’re true based on facts.

In his personal life, Jay married Playboy model Erica Dahm in Beverly Hills, CA in 2006. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Avery Elizabeth, in 2010. She was followed by their second child, son London Phillip, in 2011.

Jordan McGraw

Jordan is Dr. Phil’s youngest son. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Jordan is Dr. Phil and Robin’s youngest son. He was born in Texas in Oct. 1986. After obtaining an education, he went on to get involved in music and is known as a composer. He worked with his dad on House Calls with Dr. Phil and has also worked on The Animal Rescue Show, according to his IMDB page. Jordan often shares the music he creates on his Instagram page and his family always leaves comments full of support.

Jordan married Morgan Stewart in 2020 and they have since welcomed two children, including Row Renggli in 2021 and Grey Oliver in 2022. The proud dad often shares adorable moments with his kids on social media.