Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica

Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
UTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
GROVE CITY, OH
614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt

Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Canal Winchester busts Chillicothe

Canal Winchester stomped on Chillicothe 66-33 on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Canal Winchester drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?

The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle

Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH

