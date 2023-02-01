Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
richlandsource.com
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
What happened to Anna Zirkle?
It’s been 26 years since family and friends last spoke to Anna Zirkle.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
richlandsource.com
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
25 elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus, Ohio
From Grandview to Dublin, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbus.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester busts Chillicothe
Canal Winchester stomped on Chillicothe 66-33 on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Canal Winchester drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
Columbus barbershop owner to be contestant on 'Survivor'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus barbershop owner will be one of the contestants in the 44th season of the CBS show "Survivor." Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is among the 18 people chosen to participate in the reality-competition franchise. Mayle was born in Pickerington, but currently lives in the capital city with...
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the US
YMCA of Central Ohio’s chief people, equity and inclusion officer Erik Farley speaks to a group of YMCA of Central Ohio employees about the “Black Boys” documentary. Credit: Courtesy of Jessi Starkey.
Eleven Warriors
Alex Graham Was “In Shock” After Receiving Ohio State Offer, In-state OL Marc Nave Jr. and 2026 Playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. Also Pick Up Offers
On Tuesday, Alex Graham heard his phone ring. Little did the 2025 defensive back know big news was on the other end of the call. Earlier in the day, Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano had spoken with his high school coach and told him Graham earned an offer to Ohio State.
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon. According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, […]
richlandsource.com
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle
Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
