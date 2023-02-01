ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard

The New Orleans Saints “parted ways” with Kris Richard on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It’s a puzzling decision that leaves the team without its secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator, who had shared that time with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen last year. How did the Saints go from valuing Richard and Nielsen so strongly to name them co-coordinators to moving on from both of them in the space of a year?
ATLANTA, LA
Wichita Eagle

Football player sentenced for Michigan football tunnel fight

One player for the Michigan State football team has been formally sentenced for his part in the fight inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past season. Spartans defensive back Khary Crump has been given one year of probation and will also have to perform 80 hours of community service, according to reports.
EAST LANSING, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity'

Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Former Patriots Coach Cleve Bryant Passes Away at 75

The New England Patriots are joining all members of football fandom in mourning the loss of former Pats running backs coach Cleve Bryant, who passed away earlier this week. He was 75 years old. Bryant impacted football both on the field and the sidelines. His playing journey began at Ohio...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Browns Have Three Players on PFF’s Top 100 Free Agents

Cleveland Browns have three players currently on the team that are amongst the top-100 available free agents. According to Pro Football Focus, DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Jacoby Brissett, and C Ethan Pocic are amongst the best available. All three players are likely to leave in free agency, if the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Class Shined In AFC Championship Game

"We're not rookies no more." Seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco uttered those words on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their spot in Super Bowl 57. In the emotional moment of winning the AFC Championship Game, Pacheco found the perfect words to describe how his draft class played and felt in that game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Why one sportsbook struggled to choose an opening favorite

Jay Kornegay, executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations, says his company takes pride in delivering some of the first-to-market NFL betting lines each week. So when Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was getting flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday that set up a potential Kansas City Chiefs game-winning field goal in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game? Kornegay says discussion began immediately at his Westgate headquarters in Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy