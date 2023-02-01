Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard
The New Orleans Saints “parted ways” with Kris Richard on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It’s a puzzling decision that leaves the team without its secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator, who had shared that time with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen last year. How did the Saints go from valuing Richard and Nielsen so strongly to name them co-coordinators to moving on from both of them in the space of a year?
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Reportedly Hire Former Eagles, FIU Assistant Greg Austin as Assistant OL Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seemingly added to their coaching staff in an attempt to turn a strength into an even better unit. According to On3.com, the Jaguars have tabbed FIU offensive line coach/run game coordinator Greg Austin as an assistant offensive line coach. A former Nebraska offensive lineman, Austin spent...
Wichita Eagle
Football player sentenced for Michigan football tunnel fight
One player for the Michigan State football team has been formally sentenced for his part in the fight inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past season. Spartans defensive back Khary Crump has been given one year of probation and will also have to perform 80 hours of community service, according to reports.
Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity'
Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Has Quick Answer When Chiefs LB Willie Gay Asks For His Jersey
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a quick answer for Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay when he asked for the star wideout's jersey this past Sunday. "Hell nah, Hell nah," Chase told Gay, who said earlier last week that "nothing" scared him about the Cincinnati offense. Chase made...
Wichita Eagle
Former Patriots Coach Cleve Bryant Passes Away at 75
The New England Patriots are joining all members of football fandom in mourning the loss of former Pats running backs coach Cleve Bryant, who passed away earlier this week. He was 75 years old. Bryant impacted football both on the field and the sidelines. His playing journey began at Ohio...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman may miss Super Bowl LVII: What Andy Reid said
The Chiefs are looking forward to matching up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. But their plans aren’t likely to include wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who aggravated a pelvis injury in the AFC Championship Game. “I think it will be tough for him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Texans interview Bobby Slowik, Nick Caley, Troy Walters for OC job
The Texans conducted interviews Wednesday with San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position after hiring DeMeco Ryans as their new coach
Wichita Eagle
Darnell Wright Building Relationship with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin at Senior Bowl
MOBILE -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been following the linemen all week and one player in particular has caught his eye. Former Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright has gotten close with Tomlin during his time at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. “He’s been funny. He’s been...
Wichita Eagle
How the Senior Bowl Has Impacted the Jaguars’ Draft Classes Under Trent Baalke
The Reese's Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and a number of other pre-Super Bowl all-star events have flooded the practice fields this week. They have been the stage for flocks of coaches, scouts, front office executives, owners and more as the offseason has officially been kicked into drive. As a...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Have Three Players on PFF’s Top 100 Free Agents
Cleveland Browns have three players currently on the team that are amongst the top-100 available free agents. According to Pro Football Focus, DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Jacoby Brissett, and C Ethan Pocic are amongst the best available. All three players are likely to leave in free agency, if the Browns...
Wichita Eagle
‘It’s Certainly a Huge Advantage’: Chargers OC Kellen Moore Stresses Speed at Wide Receiver
One key element on the Chargers' offseason to-do list will revolve around adding speed at the wide receiver position. While Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make up a steady wide receiver pairing, the Chargers desperately need a vertical threat to further push the offense to its full potential. Newly hired...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ 2022 Draft Class Shined In AFC Championship Game
"We're not rookies no more." Seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco uttered those words on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their spot in Super Bowl 57. In the emotional moment of winning the AFC Championship Game, Pacheco found the perfect words to describe how his draft class played and felt in that game.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Hear from Butker, Cook and more inside the Chiefs’ AFC title game locker room
Today is the locker room show podcast. SportsBeat KC goes into the Chiefs’ locker room and the interview room, and you’ll hear from several of the key players in the team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship. From the locker room, you’ll hear from...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Why one sportsbook struggled to choose an opening favorite
Jay Kornegay, executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations, says his company takes pride in delivering some of the first-to-market NFL betting lines each week. So when Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was getting flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday that set up a potential Kansas City Chiefs game-winning field goal in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game? Kornegay says discussion began immediately at his Westgate headquarters in Las Vegas.
