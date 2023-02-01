Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team."It's fun to play basketball," the Denver point guard said. "But we still have room to improve. We're not satisfied with where we're at."Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night.Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list. He's just...

