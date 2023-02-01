Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Wichita Eagle
Inside Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s Latest 50-Point Scoring Masterclass
The Dallas Mavericks needed every bit of Luka Doncic's dominant 53-point scoring display to achieve their 111-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. He tied Dirk Nowitzki for the second-highest-scoring performance in franchise history while achieving the highest-scoring outing within regulation. Doncic had it going early, scoring 24 of...
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Grizzlies would regret
The Memphis Grizzlies are back to the similar position they were in last season. The Grizzlies are at 32-19 despite the prolonged absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane at one point this season. Steven Adams is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, but Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman have been stepping up tremendously. Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant have both been selected for the 2023 NBA All-Star game, so there is not much negativity in the long-term outlook of Memphis.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Visit Mavericks Desperate To End Losing Streak
New Orleans, La - The two coldest things in the NBA may be the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas weather. New Orleans has the longest losing streak in the NBA at nine games. The Houston Rockets hold the longest streak of the year at 12 games this season, so the Pels are inching closer to breaking it.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
Wichita Eagle
Hawks Win Over Suns Shouldn’t Impact Trade Deadline Moves
The Atlanta Hawks demolished the Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. It was easily the team's best performance of the season. Unfortunately for most Hawks fans, the nationally-televised game did not tip off until after 10:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Everything rolled in Atlanta's direction. They pushed the pace all...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Snubbed as Western Conference All-Star
Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been snubbed from the NBA's All-Star game. He had a case to be named as a starter, and now didn't even make it as a reserve. There's no doubt that Anthony Davis was deserving of making the All-Star team in the Western Conference. Before he went down with an injury, he was playing at an MVP-caliber level. And Zion Williamson, who was named a starter, has only played in 29 games this season — Davis is playing in his 29th game of the season against the Pacers.
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113
Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team."It's fun to play basketball," the Denver point guard said. "But we still have room to improve. We're not satisfied with where we're at."Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night.Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list. He's just...
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 111-106 victory
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Comments / 0