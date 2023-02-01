Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes NBA Rising Stars as G League player
Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be the second Grizzlies player to patriciate in the new format of the NBA’s Rising Stars event.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Paul George named NBA All-Star reserve, but Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis left off
NBA coaches voted Clippers' Paul George as an All-Star, but Kawhi Leonard and Lakers' Anthony Davis were not among those selected.
Predicting The 2023 NBA All-Star Reserves
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown deserve to be at the All-Star game.
Rockets' Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. to compete during NBA All-Star Weekend
Three of Houston's young stars won't be in the main event, but a showcase of the league's first and second-year players will feature them.
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland snubbed from 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland didn’t get his wish. Garland -- who told cleveland.com last week that he wanted to join teammate Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and believed he deserved a spot -- was not selected as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For LA’s Battle With The Indiana Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing off against the Indiana Pacers Thursday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams enter the game at 24-28, looking for a big win to shoot up the crowded NBA standings. The Lakers are coming off a thrilling overtime win against the New York Knicks,...
Wichita Eagle
LISTEN: Mavs Climb to 5th in West; Christian Wood, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins Trade Talk
Despite not having played since Monday, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves back in fifth-place in the Western Conference standings in what has been a crazy NBA season with a lot of parity. The Mavs will try to build on their win against the Detroit Pistons – a game where Luka...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Visit Mavericks Desperate To End Losing Streak
New Orleans, La - The two coldest things in the NBA may be the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas weather. New Orleans has the longest losing streak in the NBA at nine games. The Houston Rockets hold the longest streak of the year at 12 games this season, so the Pels are inching closer to breaking it.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
