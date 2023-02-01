Rice scores 22, Boise State tops Air Force 59-52

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Max Rice scored 22 points and Boise State beat Air Force 59-52 on Tuesday night.

Rice added seven rebounds for the Broncos (18-5, 8-2 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Tyson Degenhart had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Rytis Petraitis finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Falcons (12-11, 3-7). Jake Heidbreder had nine points and Jeffrey Mills scored eight with five assists.

Both teams next play Friday. Boise State visits San Diego State and Air Force visits Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.