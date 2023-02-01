ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rice scores 22, Boise State tops Air Force 59-52

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Max Rice scored 22 points and Boise State beat Air Force 59-52 on Tuesday night.

Rice added seven rebounds for the Broncos (18-5, 8-2 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Tyson Degenhart had nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Rytis Petraitis finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Falcons (12-11, 3-7). Jake Heidbreder had nine points and Jeffrey Mills scored eight with five assists.

Both teams next play Friday. Boise State visits San Diego State and Air Force visits Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy