Nick Buckman scores career-high 24 points in Cambridge boys basketball win over Poynette

The Cambridge boys basketball team got past Poynette with a 71-66 victory in a Capitol Conference crossover match on Tuesday at Poynette High School.

To get past a 34-point performance from Aiden Klosky, the Blue Jays were powered by a 48-point combination from the Buckman brothers.

Senior Nick Buckman scored a career-high 24 points with 13 points in the first half. Sophomore Matt Buckman also scored 24 points, making eight field goals. Matt Buckman also added 12 assists and 11 rebounds to record a triple-double.

Junior Devin Schuchart scored all of his 10 points in the second half.

Junior Drew Holzhueter added eight points, freshman Jett Horton recorded five points and senior Elliot Kozler contributed two points.

Cambridge is 9-8 on the season.