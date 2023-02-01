Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is...
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
nbc15.com
Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
Channel 3000
East Elementary School in Jefferson closed again Friday due to burst water main
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- East Elementary School in Jefferson will be closed again Friday due to a burst water main, but classes are expected to resume on Monday, the School District of Jefferson said. Repairs are still underway following the burst, the district said Thursday afternoon, and cleanup will continue into...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
WIFR
Rockford auto shop fire causes thousands in damage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heavy smoke billowed from an auto shop on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford late Thursday morning as crews worked to control a fire. Employees from State Line Auto Parts tell 23 News the fire started when a worker was cutting a piece of metal that threw a spark.
wortfm.org
The Future of the Lake Monona Waterfront?
One of the first impressions many visitors to Madison receive is the view of the capital across Lake Monona from John Nolen Drive. Now, a coalition of city and private organizations are considering how to transform and revitalize this iconic waterfront, with goals of better connecting downtown Madison with the Lake Monona waterfront and encouraging recreation.
nbc15.com
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Another 10 minutes and I would've been a goner': UPS driver saves woman after fall
MADISON, WI (WMTV) — A Wisconsin woman says she probably wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for her UPS driver. The 76-year-old Union Center woman says she lost her balance and fell into a creek in her backyard. She was able to crawl out, but says she ended up stuck there, soaking wet in the ice and snow for 45 minutes. That’s when a UPS driver came along to deliver a package and heard her cries for help.
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
Channel 3000
City of Madison issues over 300 tickets during snow emergency, over 1,000 this season
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 300 people woke up to an unwanted message during the snow emergency in Madison over the weekend. The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening, which remained in effect through Monday night. The emergency came as crews took days to clean up after a storm that dropped upwards of six inches of snow across the area.
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
In 1919, The Treaty of Versailles was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and Bernadine Christianson was born. From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin. “As a human being, it broke me...” Dane Co. Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols body cam...
Channel 3000
Dane Co. residents asked to share thoughts on housing access, affordability in new survey
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Regional Housing Strategy wants to hear from residents about housing access and affordability in the area. The county has opened a Community Housing Survey, running from Tuesday until Feb. 9. The goal is to gather info on housing challenges, priorities and where housing is needed most.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
Channel 3000
Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
nbc15.com
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
Comments / 2