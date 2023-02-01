PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM EL LEÑADOR: APD seeks witnesses for brutal assault on CPH student. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred in the 600 block of 10th Street in Downtown Arcata. One 28-year-old male and one 30-year-old male, both Arcata residents, were physically confronted by members of a larger group of males, as both parties left a downtown music venue. A physical altercation ensued and both victims were punched and kicked by members of the opposite group after the victims went down during the fight. One victim sustained a traumatic brain injury and underwent emergency surgery. The second victim suffered loss of consciousness as well as bruising and swelling of the body, face, and head. Both victims survived the attack.

ARCATA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO