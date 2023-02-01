ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

kymkemp.com

APD Arrests Suspect in Stabbing of Juveniles

This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:45pm, a stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of G Street in...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THEY GOT THE BLOTTER: 2,400 Tabs of Acid Confiscated, Along With Weed and Cash, During Hydesville Traffic Stop Today, Sheriff’s Office Says; One Arrested

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On February 2, 2023, at about 12:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hydesville area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Joseph Roche, was found to be...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested

On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
kymkemp.com

HCDTF Seize Fentanyl, Scale, Ammo, Body Armor, and Firearms from Hoopa Residence

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on...
lostcoastoutpost.com

Arcata Police Arrest Two Fortuna Men on Assault Charges

PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM EL LEÑADOR: APD seeks witnesses for brutal assault on CPH student. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 1:40am, a felony assault and battery resulting in great bodily injury occurred in the 600 block of 10th Street in Downtown Arcata. One 28-year-old male and one 30-year-old male, both Arcata residents, were physically confronted by members of a larger group of males, as both parties left a downtown music venue. A physical altercation ensued and both victims were punched and kicked by members of the opposite group after the victims went down during the fight. One victim sustained a traumatic brain injury and underwent emergency surgery. The second victim suffered loss of consciousness as well as bruising and swelling of the body, face, and head. Both victims survived the attack.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Former Wrestling Coach at EHS Arrested

Thomas Gowing, a former coach at Eureka City Schools, was arrested on January 30 for statutory rape–“Any person who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger than the perpetrator is guilty of either a misdemeanor or a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170.”
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Responds to an ‘Almost Fire’ Situation on Myrtle

Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Myrtle Avenue in Eureka at approximately 5:40 p.m. on February 1. According to scanner traffic, white smoke was billing out of the windows. First reports indicate that this could be a vacant building. However, it was later determined that the smoke was billowing from a residential unit of an apartment building.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

After being delayed by December earthquake, Shop with a Cop event returns

EUREKA, Calif. — A local tradition returned on Wednesday after the 6.4 magnitude quake put it on pause. Local children got to shop guilty free, thanks to the shop with a cop event that was held at Target. Local Law enforcement agencies rolled into Target this afternoon with 50 eager kids ready to do some damage.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata

Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon

A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
EUREKA, CA

