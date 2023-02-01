Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
MAPS held Districtwide Spelling Bee
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ 19) – District finalist, grades 5th – 8th, competed for top seat for 5th – 8th competed for champion the Shirley Smith Little Theatre. With only 6 in the first round of 8th grader, many of these children expressed their nerves were shot. Andrew,...
Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
Dickinson 4-H Coordinator Hopes to Expand Therapeutic Riding Program
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WZMQ) – The 4-H Coordinator for Dickinson County, Jessica Ice, has served the program part-time for the last several years. She now serves the position on a full-time basis out of her MSU Extension office on the Bay College West Campus. Ice says that even while we are still experiencing these negative temperatures, the 4-H youth are already planning ahead for fair.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans program needs more volunteers
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans has a volunteer-based assistance program, “No Member Dies Alone.” This program has been aiding veterans who are possibly nearing their last chapter in life. Volunteers assist those who served this country whenever family and friends are not...
Growing the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Scholarship
Some Marquette County residents trekked through the woods yesterday in honor of a young Ishpeming boy who died by suicide last year. The Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk took place at Westwood High School yesterday from 4 – 7 pm. The community gathered and celebrated his life by doing what Tristan enjoyed the most, being outside with people he loved. Many who attended said, with the beautiful weather and sun shining bright it felt like he was there in spirit.
Co/lab Company premiers new dance performance on NMU campus
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – A new dance company has hit the scene in Marquette and is giving NMU students a chance to show off their skills. The “co / lab company” is a dance group composed of theater and dance students. They work alongside staff members from the school to choreograph a number of performances throughout the year.
Application deadline for NMU’s donor-funded scholarships is approaching
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Over $1,000,000 in Donor Funded Scholarships are still available for NMU students. These scholarships have multiple awards attached to them and many are worth over $1,000. The deadline for applying to these scholarships is February 20th. The university commented that the website can ease the...
7th grader designs t-shirts to raise donations for Escanaba family
PELLSTON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The outpouring of support for the Weaver Family continues to spread across Michigan. Gerald and Tara Weaver died on Friday night in a car crash on their way to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple leaves behind three teenagers. In Emmet County,...
Countdown to the melt-down underway
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – If you’ve traveled past teal lake in the past few days, you’ve probably noticed a familiar site sitting on the ice. The annual Teal Lake fundraiser to benefit the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is once again under way, and the replica mine shaft was just recently put in position on the ice.
Two Northern Michigan Men Appointed To Natural Resources Commission
Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday appointed two men to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, which sets the policy for the management of our wildlife and public lands. David Nyberg, of Marquette, has served as the Executive Director of Business Engagement and Economic Development at Northern Michigan University since 2018. Prior...
The winter sled dog races are in search for volunteers up and down the trail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Around the U.P., the community is still getting ready for another winter race. With the UP200 just two weeks away, officials are still in need of volunteers for the events throughout the weekend. From the warming tents in Marquette to the halfway point for the...
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rage room is coming to Marquette. It’s called Rampage Room and it’s set to open in the Westwood Mall this spring. Rage rooms are places people go to destroy things to let off steam. There will be blunt objects such as bats and hammers to destroy things like plates, glasses, and printers.
What’s UP with Megan: Heikki Lunta fest in Negaunee
-International 500 Snowmobile Race (Sault Ste. Marie) -Drifters Family Restaurant (Escanaba): Proceeds donated to Weaver Family 2p – 8p -Frosty 5k Run (Iron Mountain) -Winter Blues Bash. Period. (Gwinn): Up North Lodge 3p – 12a.
Skandia Township seeks your help making their dream park a reality
SKANDIA, Mich. (WZMQ) – A new playground could be coming to a Marquette County community, but the Township needs help raising the money for it. It’s been a community effort to raise the money for something that they feel would mean a lot to them. Brandon Bray, “The...
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
