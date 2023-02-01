Read full article on original website
News On 6
Oklahomans Debate State Question 820 On Recreational Marijuana
If Oklahomans vote in favor of state question 820 dispensaries would be able to sell to anyone over 21. The group hoping that question 820 passes says the state will make more than $821 million in tax revenue alone from 2024 to 2028, over $164 million a year. “That’s taking...
News On 6
Oklahoma AG Exonerates Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe
Oklahoma's attorney general issued a letter to a former state cabinet secretary, exonerating him of any wrongdoing related to 2020 charges brought against him. In a letter to David Ostrowe, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter "failed to adhere to necessary protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety," adding that Hunter should have disqualified himself.
News On 6
Group In Favor of State Question 820 Works To Mobilize Voters Ahead Of Election
In just over a month, Oklahomans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana. The Yes on 820 initiative was given a special election in March after missing the November ballot deadline. Since 2019, YesOn820 has been working to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. The group told News 9’s Feliz Romero...
News On 6
Oklahomans Paying For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades
You've likely noticed your natural gas and electric bills are quite a bit higher. A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a 7-day period in February two years ago that we will spend the next 28 years paying for. In a joint investigation with Oklahoma Watch, News...
News On 6
'Safe Kids Tulsa' Holds Free Car Seat Checkups To Keep Children Safe
The latest data from Oklahoma's Department of Public Safety shows a drastic rise in child passenger deaths. Safe Kids Tulsa has made it their mission to spread awareness on the importance of properly restraining a child. Data shows in 2021 there were 21 children killed in fatal crashes in Oklahoma,...
News On 6
News 9 Winter Weather Coverage
The News 9 team is bringing you extended coverage of a winter weather event making its way across Oklahoma. 7:53 Update: A winter storm warning has been issued for Hughes and Murray Counties. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Greer,...
News On 6
Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Discusses The Upcoming State Archery Shoot
Oklahoma's young archers are gearing up for the state archery shoot. It's a competition they work toward all year long. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming event and discuss why we're getting closer to some primetime big bass fishing.
News On 6
Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain
TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Storme Jones Shows Off Viewer Photos Of Winter Storm
News 9's Storme Jones is here to show off how our viewers captured the winter storm making it's way across Oklahoma. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Green Country
Some areas across Green Country are getting hit with another round of wintry weather on Thursday morning. News On 6's Alyssa Miller is out tracking road conditions around Green Country and offered an update on what to expect on your morning commute.
