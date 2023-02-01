Oklahoma's attorney general issued a letter to a former state cabinet secretary, exonerating him of any wrongdoing related to 2020 charges brought against him. In a letter to David Ostrowe, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter "failed to adhere to necessary protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety," adding that Hunter should have disqualified himself.

