Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Uniformity Labs launches UniFuse AlSi10Mg aluminum powder
Engineered materials specialist Uniformity Labs (Uniformity) announces the availability of its UniFuse AlSi10Mg aluminum powder and optimized parameters for 50um and 90um laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) printing. This follows the previously announced release of UniFuse AlSi10Mg and optimized parameters for 30um layer thickness printing. The UniFuse AlSi10Mg powder and processing parameters for each layer thickness are optimized for the best material properties and repeatability while maintaining the highest print throughput on all L-PBF platforms.
3printr.com
David Benhaim joins Board of Directors at Holo
Metal additive manufacturing company Holo adds an entrepreneurial leader to its board and looks forward to the next phases of growth. “We’re very excited to have David join our board as we enter this growth phase for Holo,” said Hal Zarem, CEO of Holo. “He is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in this industry and he’s been through this before.”
3printr.com
Chaw Sing HO takes up position on ASTM International Board of Directors
Chaw Sing HO, CEO of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), has begun his three-year term on the ASTM International board of directors. Before joining the public sector, Dr. HO was head of innovation and strategic partnerships at HP Singapore, Printing and Personal Systems Group and the Global Head for Consumer Inkjet Supplies Business Operations, overseeing manufacturing supply chain operations and product innovation. He began his career in the semiconductor foundry industry with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing (now part of Global Foundries), in various customer-facing technology and engineering operation leadership roles.
Comments / 0