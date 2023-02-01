ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
ESCANABA, MI
wzmq19.com

What’s UP with Megan: Heikki Lunta fest in Negaunee

-International 500 Snowmobile Race (Sault Ste. Marie) -Drifters Family Restaurant (Escanaba): Proceeds donated to Weaver Family 2p – 8p -Frosty 5k Run (Iron Mountain) -Winter Blues Bash. Period. (Gwinn): Up North Lodge 3p – 12a.
NEGAUNEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

7th grader designs t-shirts to raise donations for Escanaba family

PELLSTON, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The outpouring of support for the Weaver Family continues to spread across Michigan. Gerald and Tara Weaver died on Friday night in a car crash on their way to their son's basketball game in Sault Ste. Marie. The couple leaves behind three teenagers. In Emmet County,...
PELLSTON, MI
wzmq19.com

Escanaba and beyond continues to lend a hand to the Weaver family

ESCANABA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The upper peninsula community has continued their rally behind the Weaver family after a crash late last month took the lives of Parents Tara and Jerry Weaver. As a close community, the Escanaba area was familiar with the Weaver Family. “I know the girls pretty...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Manistique students wear orange in support of Escanaba schools and the Weaver family

Manistique, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Area Schools were among those to show support for Escanaba and the Weaver family on Tuesday as students and staff donned orange. Tara and Jerry weaver were killed in a car crash on Friday while driving on US-2 to their son’s basketball game. The Weavers left behind three children, two of whom are currently Escanaba High School students.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

M-28 closed between Chocolay Township, Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - M-28 is closed between Munising and Kawbawgam Road in Chocolay Township. Munising Public Schools Superintendent Michael J. Travis tells TV6 the Alger County Road Commission confirmed with him that the road will not reopen before 7:00 a.m. Friday at the earliest. Munising Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the weather.
MUNISING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba

Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
ESCANABA, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

WE ARE ALL ESKYMOS: Thousands Raised To Help Weaver Kids

The effort to help the Escanaba Eskymos and the Weaver family continued in gyms across the Upper Peninsula Tuesday night. The proceeds of these fundraisers will help to support the Weaver kids (Noah, Lukas, and Sophie), as they deal with the loss of their parents, Tara and Jerry. in last Friday’s traffic crash in eastern Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
wzmq19.com

Growing the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Scholarship

Some Marquette County residents trekked through the woods yesterday in honor of a young Ishpeming boy who died by suicide last year. The Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk took place at Westwood High School yesterday from 4 – 7 pm. The community gathered and celebrated his life by doing what Tristan enjoyed the most, being outside with people he loved. Many who attended said, with the beautiful weather and sun shining bright it felt like he was there in spirit.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Dickinson 4-H Coordinator Hopes to Expand Therapeutic Riding Program

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WZMQ) – The 4-H Coordinator for Dickinson County, Jessica Ice, has served the program part-time for the last several years. She now serves the position on a full-time basis out of her MSU Extension office on the Bay College West Campus. Ice says that even while we are still experiencing these negative temperatures, the 4-H youth are already planning ahead for fair.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Countdown to the melt-down underway

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – If you’ve traveled past teal lake in the past few days, you’ve probably noticed a familiar site sitting on the ice. The annual Teal Lake fundraiser to benefit the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is once again under way, and the replica mine shaft was just recently put in position on the ice.
NEGAUNEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Menominee, Michigan, Middle/High School to finally open for students next week

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Students will finally have their first in-person classes of 2022-23 at Menominee Middle/High School next week. The building has been closed since a rainstorm left it flooded in August. Asbestos was also found on the building's first floor. The return to the building was delayed several times, including last month when an environmental test revealed the building was not yet safe.
MENOMINEE, MI
thebaycities.com

The Marinette County Administrator addresses Closure Rumors of the River Cities Pool

Marinette County Administrator John Lefebvre addressed the concerns of community members about the closure of the River Cities Pool during the monthly county board meeting yesterday morning. Currently, the draft amendment between the UW Board of Regents and Marinette County has been reviewed by both corporation councils and is ready to be signed. However, they are waiting on the board of regents to make it a formal decision that it will take place at the end of February. Lefebvre says, “the lease will be amended on July 1st and it will then be under full control by Marinette County and UW will be out of the Fieldhouse.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wzmq19.com

Dickinson County K-9s are Taking a Bite Out of Crime

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WZMQ) – There are two police K9s that are taking a bite out of crime in Dickinson County, and they also do community service as youth mentors. There is Falcon, who might have been spotted floating around Iron Mountain’s City Hall on a Christmas card this past December.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
wzmq19.com

Marquette Senior High School hosts “orange out” to support Weaver family

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ)- Tuesday night at the Marquette High School basketball game students and spectators wore orange in support of the weaver family. Instead of having their usual 50/50 drawing, Marquette students went through the stands and collected donations for the weavers. basketball coach Richard Ledy says the sports community in the upper peninsula is small and tight knit. They are doing everything they can to support the family in the face of the tragedy.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Manistique Public Safety, MSP investigate fatal house fire

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Public Safety is investigating the cause of a fatal structure fire in Manistique that happened Sunday. According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, it responded to a reported structure fire at 218 Range Street at about 1:45 a.m. Jan. 29. Upon arrival, responders confirmed that...
MANISTIQUE, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy