University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables stopped by Checotah High School to offer sophomore receiver Elijah Thomas a scholarship to play for the Sooners.Thomas was the McIntosh County Democrat Co-Offensive Player of the Year.The sophomore receiver/ DB and kick returner had another great season at Checotah. He led the team in receiving with 54 receptions for 951 yards and 13 touchdowns.Oklahoma’s offer makes three for Thomas as he has already received offers from the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State Thomas is also a three sport athlete as he plays basketball and competes in track.

CHECOTAH, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO