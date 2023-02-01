Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Admirals president doubles down on PRIDE Night despite angry responses
There will be a pre-game mixer, and right after the game there will be a drag show with drag queens from Hamburger Mary’s in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee beats IUPUI 72-69
MILWAUKEE - Kentrell Pullian scored 12 points to help Milwaukee defeat IUPUI 72-69 on Thursday. Pullian also added five rebounds for the Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Minnetonka boys hockey's strong second period leads it past Wayzata
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30) SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31) PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The No. 3 Minnetonka Skippers defeated the No. 7 Wayzata Trojans 4-2 on Thursday ...
Rockford tops Grandville, finishes OK Red dual season unbeaten
The Rockford wrestling team defeated Grandville on Wednesday 38-21 as the Rams finish OK Red dual season undefeated
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks beat Hornets for 5th consecutive victory
MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season. The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27...
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 when it hosts the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for K-5 books and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.
SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) 1. Warroad (18-0) Last Week: 3 It was bound to happen eventually. After ...
High School Roundup: Muskegon girls get to 10 wins
Godwin Heights boys, Grand Haven and Muskegon girls and Grand Rapids Christian hockey all picked up wins on Tuesday night
WJFW-TV
Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win
One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
9&10 News
St. Ignace Holds Off Rudyard in Boys Hoops
RUDYARD - St. Ignace held on for a 58-56 win over Rudyard on Wednesday night in a game that, much like the first time the two teams played, was close from start to finish. The victory improves St. Ignace’s record to 12-2 (4-1 Straits Area). The Saints are a half-game behind Sault Ste. Marie for first place in the league.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
NBA All-Star: Jrue Holiday named Eastern Conference reserve
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday on Thursday, Feb. 2 was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Holiday joins teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named the Eastern Conference captain after being named to his seventh straight All-Star team last week. It is Holiday's second...
Boys basketball: Waunakee upends Fort Atkinson 65-43
Senior guard Shea DuCharme scored 16 points and conference-leading Waunakee raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to beating host Fort Atkinson 65-43 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday. The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference), who hit four 3-pointers in each half and have won five straight games, also got 11 points from Keaton Frisch and nine from Eli Selk. Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger scored nine apiece...
Boys basketball roundup: St. Johns edges Alma, East Lansing tops Grand Ledge
ST. JOHNS 51, ALMA 49 ST. JOHNS — Carson Pieters had a game-high 21 points for the Redwings, who held on for a nonleague victory over Alma. The Panthers had the ball with 8 seconds to play but were unable to come away with the game-tying shot. Delvon Pascoe-Ward had 13 points and...
