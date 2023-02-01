ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee beats IUPUI 72-69

MILWAUKEE - Kentrell Pullian scored 12 points to help Milwaukee defeat IUPUI 72-69 on Thursday. Pullian also added five rebounds for the Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks beat Hornets for 5th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 18 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-115 on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight and avenge one of their most embarrassing losses of the season. The Bucks withstood a triple-double from Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, who had 27...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NHL

Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on February 11

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 when it hosts the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for K-5 books and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Scorebook Live

SBLive's Minnesota boys' hockey Power 25 (Jan. 31)

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) 1. Warroad (18-0) Last Week: 3 It was bound to happen eventually. After ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJFW-TV

Mosinee leaps to a Great Northern Conference win over Rhinelander

MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
MOSINEE, WI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win

One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
BRIGHTON, MI
9&10 News

St. Ignace Holds Off Rudyard in Boys Hoops

RUDYARD - St. Ignace held on for a 58-56 win over Rudyard on Wednesday night in a game that, much like the first time the two teams played, was close from start to finish. The victory improves St. Ignace’s record to 12-2 (4-1 Straits Area). The Saints are a half-game behind Sault Ste. Marie for first place in the league.
RUDYARD TOWNSHIP, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

NBA All-Star: Jrue Holiday named Eastern Conference reserve

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday on Thursday, Feb. 2 was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Holiday joins teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named the Eastern Conference captain after being named to his seventh straight All-Star team last week. It is Holiday's second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Boys basketball: Waunakee upends Fort Atkinson 65-43

Senior guard Shea DuCharme scored 16 points and conference-leading Waunakee raced out to a 17-2 lead en route to beating host Fort Atkinson 65-43 in Badger East boys basketball on Tuesday. The Warriors (13-4, 8-0 in conference), who hit four 3-pointers in each half and have won five straight games, also got 11 points from Keaton Frisch and nine from Eli Selk. Eli Cosson and Owen Geiger scored nine apiece...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy