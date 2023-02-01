Read full article on original website
Bakersfield College opens registration for late-start classes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College announced enrollment for “late start classes” is now ongoing for the 2023 spring semester. According to a release from Bakersfield College, the “late start classes” include a variety of courses ranging from animal science to English that is offered both online and in-person, providing increased flexibility to students. The […]
KGET 17
Bakersfield Fit Festival brings together health and fitness community
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first month of any fitness journey tends to be the most difficult. We are officially one month into the new year and if you have fitness goals on your to-do list, or need inspiration, look no further than the Bakersfield Fit Festival. Event Director...
KGET 17
Local blood drive honors brave cancer fighter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is hosting a mobile blood drive later this month in honor of another local, brave cancer fighter. The Noah Caceres Mobile Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday Feb. 21 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at WERX Realty on California Ave.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
GV Wire
Valley Medical Provider Settles Its Medi-Cal Violations for $26 Million
Clinica Sierra Vista, which provides health care for low-income patients in Fresno, Kern, and Inyo counties, has settled income reporting violations for nearly $26 million. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Thursday morning in a news release. Talbert said that Clinica...
Bakersfield Californian
'They get paid in experience': BC culinary students gain hands-on experience at Renegade Room
When Marcia Overturf talks about Bakersfield College’s Renegade Room and its unique restaurant workers, she knows those topics well because she speaks from experience. Two years ago when she attended BC, she worked at the restaurant operated by students enrolled in the college’s culinary arts program. And now she’s back as the lab technician/manager of the Renegade Room.
Bakersfield Now
At-risk missing boy, 11, last seen at Dr. MLK Jr. Elementary
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing, at-risk 11-year-old boy, last seen at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, located at 1100 Citadel Street. Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at the elementary school on Tuesday, January...
Taft Midway Driller
Janis Fay McCall
Longtime Taft resident Janis Fay McCall passed away Jan. 7 in a Bakersfield assisted living home from respiratory failure. She was 76. She was born Dec. 13, 1946 in Hanford CA and raised in Avenal before the family moved to Taft in 1960 when her father was transferred by the Standard Oil Company. The family lived in company-provided housing on North Tenth Street and at Elk Hills.
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill to perform at ‘Bakersfield Blaze’ show at Mechanics Bank Arena
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary hip-hop performers Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are two acts headlining the first “Bakersfield Blaze” concert in May, concert promoters said. The concert is scheduled to take place at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on May 20. Tickets go on sale, Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, according […]
Bakersfield Now
Downtown businesses cope with high gas bills
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — As the Valley continues to deal with cold temperatures, many businesses are feeling the impacts of the winter weather through their gas bills. SoCal Gas and PG&E cover majority of Kern County. “You know there really isn't anything I can do, but pay it, because...
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
KGET 17
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
Former Bakersfield police officer says department’s culture included corruption at the highest ranks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Damacio Diaz found himself on the other side of the law when he was convicted and sentenced for his role in selling drugs stolen from a Bakersfield Police Department evidence room. “People discovered who I was, what my background was, and I was assaulted by numerous inmates,” Diaz told 17 News. […]
Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen
An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
