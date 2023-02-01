ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn man convicted of supporting ISIS, training at ISIS camp

(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man has been convicted of providing support to ISIS and training at an ISIS camp, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, was convicted after a nine-day trial and less than four hours of deliberation. The charges were providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and attending an ISIS traning camp.
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass. Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game. Detroit Public Schools Community District officials confirmed the medical emergency happened Tuesday night at the school. Family members say 18-year-old Cartier Woods went into cardiac arrest during the game. The teen is now in the hospital on life support.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring. That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building. The...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor. The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time. He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose. "So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some...
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy