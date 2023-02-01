Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Domestic violence charges filed against man at center of low bond controvery
(WXYZ) — A day after his bond in his attempted murder case was revoked, Torrion Hudson is now facing domestic assault charges in connection with the weekend incident that led to the hearing in that case. Hudson has been charged with one count of Assault with Intent to do...
Mom of local teen stabbed by man she met online shares warning of how she was targeted
(WXYZ) — It was a stunning case of online danger resulting in real-life violence here in metro Detroit. Asking not to be identified, the mother of the 14-year-old girl critically stabbed last week in Springfield Township is now sharing a warning about how her daughter was targeted. “He just...
Dexter student who authorities believed was lured from family has been found safe
DEXTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Dexter student they were worried was lured away from their family has been found safe. According to a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says additional details will be shared at a later time. The FBI later...
6 students detained, 2 tased after physical altercation at Southfield high school
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two students were tased and a total of six students were detained after a large physical altercation broke out at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology Wednesday afternoon, police said. School resource officers and security responded to the altercation in the cafeteria around...
Detroit police searching for missing 34-year-old with schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on January 25. Family of Demarco Gregory told police he has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and a cognitive impairment. Police say Gregory left his home in the 18600...
Good Samaritans hailed as heroes after diffusing dangerous encounter at Tim Hortons
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man and woman Downriver are being hailed as heroes after diffusing a situation that police say could've cost lives. Last Wednesday, Wyandotte police say they were called to the Tims Hortons on Biddle Avenue and Superior Boulevard for reports of a man with a gun. Before police could get there, they say two good Samaritans managed to talk the man down and disarm him.
Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state. State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits. The two ladies behind the business are sisters who grew up on the city's east side. They opened for medical in 2016 on Mack Avenue. Owners Teri...
Dearborn man convicted of supporting ISIS, training at ISIS camp
(WXYZ) — A Dearborn man has been convicted of providing support to ISIS and training at an ISIS camp, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, was convicted after a nine-day trial and less than four hours of deliberation. The charges were providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and attending an ISIS traning camp.
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Westbound and eastbound lanes of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 will close Friday, February 3 at 9 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 6 for the demolition of the Cass Avenue overpass. Traffic from westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75...
Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo. Love for the city of Detroit will be celebrated during Motown Love, and the Detroit RV & Camping Show returns. Here's a list of seven things to...
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game. Detroit Public Schools Community District officials confirmed the medical emergency happened Tuesday night at the school. Family members say 18-year-old Cartier Woods went into cardiac arrest during the game. The teen is now in the hospital on life support.
She's gonna need a bigger yard. Michigan teacher's snow sharks win the internet.
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just when you thought it was safe to walk near your neighbor’s front yard ... Frosty the Snowman better hold on to his hat, because Jennifer Ramirez in Madison Heights has made jaw(s)-dropping snow sculptures right outside her house — and they're garnering a lot of attention on social media.
New restaurant, event space coming to historic GAR Building in Detroit
(WXYZ) — The historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building in Detroit will soon be home to a new steakhouse and event space come spring. That’s according to a press release from Michigan-based real estate investment and management company Barbat Holdings, which recently acquired the building. The...
Detroit Weather: Around freezing tomorrow and then another temp crash tomorrow night.
If you are looking for the green comet tonight do it in the early morning hours. Look just under the big dipper. The comet will move toward the northwest. Tonight: Cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 15°. Wind chills 0° to 5°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
'Pawn Stars' cast coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The stars of History’s Pawn Stars are coming to Michigan. According to the series’ Facebook page, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, and Chumlee Russell will be making a stop in Ann Arbor. The three will be coming to Michigan as part of the second...
Community Financial Credit Union inspires Plymouth High School students through competition
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — When local businesses and organizations give students real-world experiences, it isn’t just the students who benefit. It is an idea that was demonstrated through a project at Plymouth High School. Tyra Johnson leads the Advanced Marketing class at Plymouth High School. She teaches students...
Local veteran helping other veterans one restored tool at a time
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Justin Billard, an Iraq War veteran, is helping other veterans one refurbished tool at a time. He opened a store called Tools for Veterans, where passion meets purpose. "So, we get tools donated to us. They come in all different conditions. Some are fine. Some...
Property assessments show values in Detroit's Corktown soared 130 percent in a year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s going to likely cost you a bit more this year to buy a house in Detroit. The city revealed its assessment of property values. The average? A 20-percent increase for single-family homes compared to 2022. But some neighborhoods are seeing values doubling!. The Northend...
