Louisiana State

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Oyster Violations After Allegedly Taking Oysters from a Polluted Area and Other Crimes

Two Louisiana Men Cited for Oyster Violations After Allegedly Taking Oysters from a Polluted Area and Other Crimes. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that on January 25 in Terrebonne Parish, two Chauvin, Louisiana men were cited for alleged oyster violations. Kenneth Naquin, 35,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana

Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
GRAND ISLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials

JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020 due the the COVID pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees

Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
prcno.org

Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past

This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
BATON ROUGE, LA

