Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Oyster Violations After Allegedly Taking Oysters from a Polluted Area and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Oyster Violations After Allegedly Taking Oysters from a Polluted Area and Other Crimes. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that on January 25 in Terrebonne Parish, two Chauvin, Louisiana men were cited for alleged oyster violations. Kenneth Naquin, 35,...
Three Men Cited for Oyster Violations and Other Wildlife and Fishing Infractions in Louisiana
Three Men Cited for Oyster Violations and Other Wildlife and Fishing Infractions in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that on January 30, 2023, three men were cited for alleged oyster violations in St. Bernard Parish. Agents cited Michael K. Shaw, 52, of...
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
Child ID Kits to be distributed soon
Child ID Kits were developed for children from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade to record identifying information about children.
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
Billy Gaston Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Every week, we mention on Kiss Country just how important it is to tell us about those people you know who are real blessings to our community. Thank the Lord that Brandy Hill was paying attention or we might have never known about Billy Gaston. Billy is one of those...
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Louisiana businessman sentenced for bribing Mississippi corrections officials
JACKSON, Miss. (KLFY) — One of the four Louisiana businessmen who bribed a Mississippi corrections official and a county sheriff in 2014 has finally been sentenced. Michael LeBlanc, Sr., 74, of Baton Rouge was sentenced to 24 months in prison, a $50,000 fine and two years of supervised release under probation following the served prison sentence. The sentencing was delayed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 10, 2020 due the the COVID pandemic.
Oyster fishers in polluted waters cited, another boat flees
Two Chauvin men were cited for harvesting oysters from Terrebonne Parish waters that had been closed due to fecal bacteria contamination. State wildlife agents spotted Kenneth Naquin, 35, and John Naquin, 34, in a commercial boat taking oysters from Canal Sevin at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents apprehended the two men while a second boat, also suspected of being used for illegal oyster harvests, fled the area.
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
Low river levels provide window into Louisiana’s maritime past
This story appeared in the February/March issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. Last summer and fall, the Mississippi River experienced a significant decrease in water levels due...
Sheriff Greg Champagne sworn in for second term as head of National Sheriff’s Association — a first in organization history
A Louisiana sheriff has been named as president of the National Sheriff's Association.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
