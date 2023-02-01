MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ)- Tuesday night at the Marquette High School basketball game students and spectators wore orange in support of the weaver family. Instead of having their usual 50/50 drawing, Marquette students went through the stands and collected donations for the weavers. basketball coach Richard Ledy says the sports community in the upper peninsula is small and tight knit. They are doing everything they can to support the family in the face of the tragedy.

