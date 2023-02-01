Read full article on original website
Brock Tessman’s first day as NMU’s 17th President
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – After more than a year of searching for a permanent president Northern Michigan University officially welcomed Brock Tessman onto campus today as he begins his term as the 17th leader of the school. Brock Tessman had a busy schedule today traveling around NMU’s campus and...
Dickinson 4-H Coordinator Hopes to Expand Therapeutic Riding Program
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WZMQ) – The 4-H Coordinator for Dickinson County, Jessica Ice, has served the program part-time for the last several years. She now serves the position on a full-time basis out of her MSU Extension office on the Bay College West Campus. Ice says that even while we are still experiencing these negative temperatures, the 4-H youth are already planning ahead for fair.
U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
Countdown to the melt-down underway
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – If you’ve traveled past teal lake in the past few days, you’ve probably noticed a familiar site sitting on the ice. The annual Teal Lake fundraiser to benefit the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) is once again under way, and the replica mine shaft was just recently put in position on the ice.
MAPS held Districtwide Spelling Bee
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ 19) – District finalist, grades 5th – 8th, competed for top seat for 5th – 8th competed for champion the Shirley Smith Little Theatre. With only 6 in the first round of 8th grader, many of these children expressed their nerves were shot. Andrew,...
Marquette Senior High School hosts “orange out” to support Weaver family
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ)- Tuesday night at the Marquette High School basketball game students and spectators wore orange in support of the weaver family. Instead of having their usual 50/50 drawing, Marquette students went through the stands and collected donations for the weavers. basketball coach Richard Ledy says the sports community in the upper peninsula is small and tight knit. They are doing everything they can to support the family in the face of the tragedy.
Application deadline for NMU’s donor-funded scholarships is approaching
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Over $1,000,000 in Donor Funded Scholarships are still available for NMU students. These scholarships have multiple awards attached to them and many are worth over $1,000. The deadline for applying to these scholarships is February 20th. The university commented that the website can ease the...
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rage room is coming to Marquette. It’s called Rampage Room and it’s set to open in the Westwood Mall this spring. Rage rooms are places people go to destroy things to let off steam. There will be blunt objects such as bats and hammers to destroy things like plates, glasses, and printers.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is coming together in a time of need and showing the U.P. really is someplace special. An outpouring of support from everyone -- when the community needs it most. “We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to...
M-28 closed between Chocolay Township, Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - M-28 is closed between Munising and Kawbawgam Road in Chocolay Township. Munising Public Schools Superintendent Michael J. Travis tells TV6 the Alger County Road Commission confirmed with him that the road will not reopen before 7:00 a.m. Friday at the earliest. Munising Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the weather.
The winter sled dog races are in search for volunteers up and down the trail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Around the U.P., the community is still getting ready for another winter race. With the UP200 just two weeks away, officials are still in need of volunteers for the events throughout the weekend. From the warming tents in Marquette to the halfway point for the...
New coffee shop cruises towards opening
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those living in Ishpeming will have a new spot to get a cup of coffee. Cruisin’ Coffee will be opening its doors in early March. This will be the second location after rebranding in Marquette in 2019. Cruisin’ Coffee’s co-owner Iver Johnson says that they...
WE ARE ALL ESKYMOS: Thousands Raised To Help Weaver Kids
The effort to help the Escanaba Eskymos and the Weaver family continued in gyms across the Upper Peninsula Tuesday night. The proceeds of these fundraisers will help to support the Weaver kids (Noah, Lukas, and Sophie), as they deal with the loss of their parents, Tara and Jerry. in last Friday’s traffic crash in eastern Delta County.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans program needs more volunteers
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans has a volunteer-based assistance program, “No Member Dies Alone.” This program has been aiding veterans who are possibly nearing their last chapter in life. Volunteers assist those who served this country whenever family and friends are not...
How a Michigan church was cheated out of $96K and its ‘heart and soul’
For almost seven years there has been a hole at the front of the sanctuary in the historic Marquette Hope church. Congregants hung a piece of fabric to cover it. A re-mounted cross and a new coat of paint improve the aesthetic, but if any absence is visually obscured, it becomes immediately apparent when congregants open their hymnals.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
Negaunee proposes renovations on Teal Lake Waterworks building
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – The City of Negaunee recently announced the results from a Special Advisory Committee meeting to determine a reuse for one historic building. The Teal Lake Waterworks Building was once used to treat Teal Lake for water consumption, and the committee provided the city with a scope of work and estimates for renovation.
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
How the U.P. is supporting the Weaver family and how you can too
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When a tragedy happens in the Upper Peninsula, family, friends and strangers come together to support each other. Following a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Gerald and Tara Weaver of Escanaba on Friday, January 27, there has been an outpouring of support for the family and their three children.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
