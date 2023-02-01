Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Power outages grasp north Mississippi after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power and cell phone service are out for a large part of Holly Springs and Marshall County following three days of icy weather. Thursday morning, William Huddleston checked the generator that’s providing some power to his home in Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County. “Power went off Tuesday morning about five […]
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
Ice storm could lead to falling trees, power outages
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the ice continues to fall, we’re talking to experts who say the Memphis area is still at risk from storm damage. Memories of the ice storm of February 2022 are still fresh in the minds of those in the Mid-South. Woodland Tree Service President Terran Arwood said it took six weeks […]
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
DeSoto County works to keep roads safe after icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our team has been spread out across the region bring you the latest on the ice storm. Tuesday afternoon was the second wave of icy weather much different from what DeSoto County saw early Tuesday morning. Monday, they started prepping the roads anticipating the ice. Throughout...
Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
Crash shuts down Memphis interstate, causes headache for drivers Thursday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. All lanes of traffic have reopened. A crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-240 early Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash near I-240 and Lamar Avenue shut down all westbound traffic on the interstate around 6 a.m. Along with westbound traffic, the entry ramp, left...
Forrest City Fire Department: I-40 is ‘very icy and extremely hazardous’ Tuesday morning
I-40 in eastern Arkansas is backed up due to icy conditions and crashes Tuesday morning.
Ice storm warning extended to Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow. Winds […]
3 semi-trucks involved in crash on I-40 in St. Francis County
UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
Ice storm warning coming to an end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy. •Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. •Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved. •Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station...
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
Ice storm warning through Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning starts at 6 p.m. tonight and lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and […]
5-year-old dies after being shot in Parkway Village, two people detained
This story has been updated to reflect that the 5-year-old boy passed away. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday night. According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Chancellor Cove. Officers say the child was found and taken to Le Bonheur in […]
