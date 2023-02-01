ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Power outages grasp north Mississippi after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power and cell phone service are out for a large part of Holly Springs and Marshall County following three days of icy weather.     Thursday morning, William Huddleston checked the generator that’s providing some power to his home in Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County. “Power went off Tuesday morning about five […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm could lead to falling trees, power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the ice continues to fall, we’re talking to experts who say the Memphis area is still at risk from storm damage. Memories of the ice storm of February 2022 are still fresh in the minds of those in the Mid-South. Woodland Tree Service President Terran Arwood said it took six weeks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Ice storm warning extended to Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow.  Winds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm warning coming to an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy. •Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. •Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved. •Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm warning through Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning starts at 6 p.m. tonight and lasts through midday Wednesday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and […]
MEMPHIS, TN

