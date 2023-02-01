Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
USDA launches pilot Cattle Contracts Library
USDA launched its pilot Cattle Contract Library webpage as directed by the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations act. It will allow users to search terms and information contained in active contracts used for the purchase of fed cattle. The library will also provide information on commonly used cattle contract terms. Agency officials...
freightwaves.com
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
Food Stamps: GAO Recommends Changing Benefit Calculations, but Will the USDA Follow Up?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are a lifeline for American households that can't afford healthy food on their current incomes. Like certain other federal government programs, SNAP...
Federal emergency SNAP benefits will end by March
A federal program to help SNAP recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end in February.
Commercial Drivers Forced To Choose Between Their Jobs And Their Medicine, Federal Law Is Clear
Individuals are disqualified to drive commercial motor vehicles if they use any Schedule I controlled substance. Can commercial drivers be medical marijuana patients?. Of course, they can. The question is – will they lose their jobs if they use the medicine prescribed by their doctor? Should they have to choose?
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
beefmagazine.com
Income tax relief for drought or weather-related livestock sales
*This is the next article in the 2023 Southwest Economic Outlook series in our sister publication, Southwest Farm Press. Hear from Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension Service, and Texas A&M University and TAMU AgriLife Extension Service economists about the 2023 outlook. If you have sold more livestock than normal...
What Is Corporate Housing, Exactly?
If your company asks you to temporarily relocate to a new branch in another state or collaborate with international coworkers on a long-term project, they may offer to help find you a place to live in that location. Though they may simply book you a hotel room, your employer may...
digg.com
The Average Internship Pay In Every State And By Industry, Mapped
You should pay your interns a fair and competitive wage if you've got the power to do so. Internships offer prospective workers a foot in the door. They're opportunities geared towards new entrants in the job market but expect the same output of work as experienced workers and often pay less than industry standards.
Triangle business owners look forward to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Raleigh
VP Harris is scheduled to visit Raleigh Monday after a previous trip to Durham was postponed.
Military.com
VA Caregiver Program Needs Better Outreach and Data to Serve Disabled Vets, Panel Says
The Department of Veterans Affairs needs to step up outreach and coordination to caregivers of disabled veterans to ensure that they are aware of available programs and they understand the eligibility requirements for each, a key VA advisory panel has recommended. A VA Veterans' Family, Caregiver and Survivor Advisory panel...
CBC News
Expanding scope for pharmacists, paramedics, nurses on the table as Sask. holds consultations
Some health-care professionals in Saskatchewan could be tasked with added responsibilities in an effort to improve services in the province. According to a news release Thursday, the Ministry of Health will begin consultations in the coming weeks to possibly expand the scope of pharmacists, nurse practitioners and advanced care paramedics.
USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids
The Biden-Harris administration will invest $2.7 billion into rural electric cooperatives across the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
KFDA
New proposal will increase costs of immigration application fees
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those applying to change their immigration status may see an increase in their application fees. “The prices actually increased quite a bit. It was not something small, it is a very high cost and I have to put more effort in many aspects” says Daniel Zambrando, a client of lawyer Pace Rawlins and who’s also affected by this new increase.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $380 Million in Grants to Modernize Ferry Services, Reduce Emissions, and Connect Rural Communities
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced $384.4 million in federal funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for expanding and improving the nation’s ferry service in communities across the country, as well as accelerate the transition to zero emission transportation. This funding will benefit millions of Americans – from Alaska to Michigan to Maryland – who depend on coastal waters, rivers, bays, and other bodies of water to connect to their communities.
Energy Department proposes tighter efficiency standards for gas, electric stoves and ovens
The Department of Energy on Wednesday proposed new energy efficiency regulations for gas and electric stove appliances, saying it's not a ban.
Comments / 0