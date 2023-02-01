ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beefmagazine.com

USDA launches pilot Cattle Contracts Library

USDA launched its pilot Cattle Contract Library webpage as directed by the 2022 Consolidated Appropriations act. It will allow users to search terms and information contained in active contracts used for the purchase of fed cattle. The library will also provide information on commonly used cattle contract terms. Agency officials...
freightwaves.com

Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition

Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
beefmagazine.com

Income tax relief for drought or weather-related livestock sales

*This is the next article in the 2023 Southwest Economic Outlook series in our sister publication, Southwest Farm Press. Hear from Oklahoma State University and OSU Extension Service, and Texas A&M University and TAMU AgriLife Extension Service economists about the 2023 outlook. If you have sold more livestock than normal...
Apartment Therapy

What Is Corporate Housing, Exactly?

If your company asks you to temporarily relocate to a new branch in another state or collaborate with international coworkers on a long-term project, they may offer to help find you a place to live in that location. Though they may simply book you a hotel room, your employer may...
digg.com

The Average Internship Pay In Every State And By Industry, Mapped

You should pay your interns a fair and competitive wage if you've got the power to do so. Internships offer prospective workers a foot in the door. They're opportunities geared towards new entrants in the job market but expect the same output of work as experienced workers and often pay less than industry standards.
CBC News

Expanding scope for pharmacists, paramedics, nurses on the table as Sask. holds consultations

Some health-care professionals in Saskatchewan could be tasked with added responsibilities in an effort to improve services in the province. According to a news release Thursday, the Ministry of Health will begin consultations in the coming weeks to possibly expand the scope of pharmacists, nurse practitioners and advanced care paramedics.
KFDA

New proposal will increase costs of immigration application fees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Those applying to change their immigration status may see an increase in their application fees. “The prices actually increased quite a bit. It was not something small, it is a very high cost and I have to put more effort in many aspects” says Daniel Zambrando, a client of lawyer Pace Rawlins and who’s also affected by this new increase.
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $380 Million in Grants to Modernize Ferry Services, Reduce Emissions, and Connect Rural Communities

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced $384.4 million in federal funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for expanding and improving the nation’s ferry service in communities across the country, as well as accelerate the transition to zero emission transportation. This funding will benefit millions of Americans – from Alaska to Michigan to Maryland – who depend on coastal waters, rivers, bays, and other bodies of water to connect to their communities.
