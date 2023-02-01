Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future
Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Knicks get much-needed home win versus Heat
The New York Knicks stepped up late in the fourth quarter, making key plays in their 106-104 victory against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. It was a back-and-forth game, but the New York Knicks (28-25) pulled through and got the win, defeating the Miami Heat (29-24) 106 to 104. Playing against Bam Adebayo without your best big out isn’t always ideal, but the Knicks beat the adversity. Not to mention, Jalen Brunson was out with a non-COVID illness, further putting New York at a loss. Immanuel Quickley handled point guard duties in place of Brunson and got the ball moving within the offense.
Diving Into Media Coverage of the Knicks
The Knicks are slowly headed in the right direction due to better roster moves and more stable management yet still widely mocked. How can they shake the negative narrative?. The media — encompassing print, television, streaming and social — is and will continue to be of the most powerful, influential entities in the world. Unless you live under a rock, it is almost impossible to not be exposed to some sort of media on a daily basis. More specifically, sports media has grown infinitely in the last couple of decades, with a countless number of additional people gaining platforms to express opinions and increased access and communication with certain teams, players and more.
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Heat vs. Knicks prediction and odds for Thursday, February 2 (Fade Knicks at home)
The New York Knicks are two games back of the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference heading into the first matchup between these teams this season. The Knicks have struggled mightily at home in the 2022-23 season, going 9-15-2 against the spread and just 12-14 straight up. The team has lost back-to-back games to fall to 27-25 on the season.
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
LeBron James records a triple-double as Lakers secure overtime win on the road against Knicks
LeBron James finished with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Quentin Grimes Named to NBA Rising Stars
The Knicks officially have their first entrant in the 2023 All-Star Weekend, as Quentin Grimes was named to the Rising Stars game today. New York Knicks sophomore guard Quentin Grimes was named to the NBA Rising Stars roster ahead of 2023 All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA announced today.
Julius Randle Named All-Star Reserve
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an All-Star reserve for this year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19. Julius Randle was officially named an All-Star tonight, the second selection of his career, both with the Knicks. He is currently averaging 24.7 points per game along with 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Knicks Look to Get Right Against Surging Heat
The Knicks (27-25) will try to rinse the taste of defeat against the Lakers out as they go up against the sixth-seed Miami Heat (29-23). The Heat are coming off a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, and have won seven of their last 10 contests as it seems they’re finally piecing it together after a sluggish start to the season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have been very streaky as of late. Out of their last ten, they’ve only won four, though the games they have won have been big ones, such as their victories against a healthy Cavs team and the league-best Boston Celtics who were only missing Marcus Smart.
Joel Embiid, James Harden power 76ers over Magic
Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and the
Knicks Fan TV’s Alex Trataros on the Knicks’ overtime loss to the Lakers
Knicks Fan TV’s Alex Trataros discusses his observations from the Knicks’ Tuesday night loss to the Lakers, what he thought of LeBron’s showing at The Garden and what may be going on with RJ Barrett. Watch the rest of the discussion on YouTube! https://youtu.be/pEdyjSnk_Po
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
