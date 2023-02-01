Enjoy the wonders of the night sky at Schoonover Observatory, 670 N. Jefferson St., Lima, as the observatory will be open for public viewing the first Friday of each month through April. After a short business meeting at 7 p.m., the telescope will be available for public star gazing. Anyone with a telescope is welcome to bring it to the observatory and Lima Astronomical Society members will be on hand to help with their operation and to answer any questions. For more information, contact David Humphries at 419-303-1725.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO