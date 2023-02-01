Read full article on original website
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill to perform at ‘Bakersfield Blaze’ show at Mechanics Bank Arena
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Legendary hip-hop performers Ice Cube and Cypress Hill are two acts headlining the first “Bakersfield Blaze” concert in May, concert promoters said. The concert is scheduled to take place at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield on May 20. Tickets go on sale, Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, according […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
Bakersfield, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Bakersfield. The Del Oro High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Make a Bookentine’s Day card at the Kern County Library
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News to talk about Bookentine’s Day and how you could make a letter for your favorite book character this Valentines Day. February is National Library Lovers month. You can make a Valentine’s Day card expressing your...
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. says ‘Killing County’ series is a way to hold police accountable
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Jorge Ramirez Jr. — an off-the-books informant who was killed by police in 2013 — says their participation in “Killing County” was therapeutic and a way to finally process what happened 10 years ago. The Hulu series “Killing County” highlights Ramirez’s death at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel […]
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
Pet of the Week: 1/31
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
Missing woman returned to home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) Police said Haley Alford has returned to her home. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk missing 20-year-old woman, last seen on Fremont Street in South Bakersfield. Haley Alford was last seen in the 2600...
Janis Fay McCall
Longtime Taft resident Janis Fay McCall passed away Jan. 7 in a Bakersfield assisted living home from respiratory failure. She was 76. She was born Dec. 13, 1946 in Hanford CA and raised in Avenal before the family moved to Taft in 1960 when her father was transferred by the Standard Oil Company. The family lived in company-provided housing on North Tenth Street and at Elk Hills.
BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
Bob Marley birthday tribute show to be held at Temblor Brewing Company
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special musical commemoration will be held this week to honor reggae legend, Bob Marley on what would have been his 78th birthday. Temblor Brewing Company will hold the tribute event, which will feature Bakersfield reggae group, Mento Buru. The group will be joined onstage by a host of high personalities in the reggae world to perform some of Bob Marley’s classic singles, the Temblor release says.
Local blood drive honors brave cancer fighter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is hosting a mobile blood drive later this month in honor of another local, brave cancer fighter. The Noah Caceres Mobile Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday Feb. 21 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at WERX Realty on California Ave.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience coming to the Fox Theater
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Writer of OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience Brandon Brown M. Ed joined 17 News to talk about the importance of Black History Month and to share a preview of his musical event coming to the Fox Theater on Feb. 6. OURstory: The Black History...
3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
FOUND: Jeremiah Barraza, 11
Jeremiah Barraza was last seen at 1100 Citadel Road, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary school on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:20 a.m.
