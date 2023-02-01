BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special musical commemoration will be held this week to honor reggae legend, Bob Marley on what would have been his 78th birthday. Temblor Brewing Company will hold the tribute event, which will feature Bakersfield reggae group, Mento Buru. The group will be joined onstage by a host of high personalities in the reggae world to perform some of Bob Marley’s classic singles, the Temblor release says.

