Bakersfield, CA

KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023

The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Make a Bookentine’s Day card at the Kern County Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Library spokesperson Fahra Daredia joined 17 News to talk about Bookentine’s Day and how you could make a letter for your favorite book character this Valentines Day. February is National Library Lovers month. You can make a Valentine’s Day card expressing your...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home

Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 1/31

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Romo, from Bakersfield SPCA!. You can catch Romo on Eyewitness News Puppy Picks, airing on Friday, February 10, at 7 a.m. on FOX58!. If you would like to adopt Romo or meet any other dogs or cats available for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing woman returned to home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (10:41 p.m.) Police said Haley Alford has returned to her home. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding an at-risk missing 20-year-old woman, last seen on Fremont Street in South Bakersfield. Haley Alford was last seen in the 2600...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Janis Fay McCall

Longtime Taft resident Janis Fay McCall passed away Jan. 7 in a Bakersfield assisted living home from respiratory failure. She was 76. She was born Dec. 13, 1946 in Hanford CA and raised in Avenal before the family moved to Taft in 1960 when her father was transferred by the Standard Oil Company. The family lived in company-provided housing on North Tenth Street and at Elk Hills.
TAFT, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Bob Marley birthday tribute show to be held at Temblor Brewing Company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A special musical commemoration will be held this week to honor reggae legend, Bob Marley on what would have been his 78th birthday. Temblor Brewing Company will hold the tribute event, which will feature Bakersfield reggae group, Mento Buru. The group will be joined onstage by a host of high personalities in the reggae world to perform some of Bob Marley’s classic singles, the Temblor release says.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Local blood drive honors brave cancer fighter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is hosting a mobile blood drive later this month in honor of another local, brave cancer fighter. The Noah Caceres Mobile Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday Feb. 21 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at WERX Realty on California Ave.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 dead dogs, 18 live ones found at Taft home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services seized 18 dogs from a trash-filled home in Taft this month, according to a search warrant. Officers also found three dead dogs and two cats. On. Jan. 6, an officer investigated a complaint in the 300 block of A street after the reporting party provided photos of […]
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County get ready for a beautiful winter weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday, dry conditions will prevail and a warming trend will continue across the area today with high pressure pushing inland through the region. A weak system will bring increased clouds to our area and a little light precipitation to Merced County on Friday. A...
KERN COUNTY, CA

