Whitehouse, OH

wlen.com

71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend

Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament

Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
ARCHBOLD, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Students live in hazardous conditions on campus

Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Attitudes with Reve Salon and Spa in Downtown Sylvania

Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.
SYLVANIA, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio

Places to visit in Toledo, OH. There are plenty of things to do in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the western tip of Lake Erie, this town is home to the Toledo Museum of Art, a children’s science museum, and more. From museums to outdoor activities, there are many great things to do. In addition, the city is also home to a thriving jazz culture.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH

