Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.
WTOL-TV
Showcasing local talent, musician Dave Rybs | Good Day on WTOL 11
Singer-songwriter Dave 'Rybs' Rybaczewski talks his music career and passion for performance. You can catch him at Levi & Lilacs in Maumee on Saturday.
WTOL-TV
An interesting weekend for Michigan football: Headlines, recap and more | Locked On Wolverines
There has been a trio of interesting stories for Michigan football since Friday. Jim Harbaugh's unexpected Denver interview, negative recruiting and a new QB coach.
wlen.com
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
thevillagereporter.com
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
WTOL-TV
WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action' honoree nominated for his desire to create positive impact
TOLEDO, Ohio — You vote and we award a community leader for their passion and dedication to our community. This month's WTOL 11 Leader in Action is Bruce Yacko. Yacko owns Toledo-based Canberra Corporation and Jaws International. "His enthusiasm is infectious with everyone he meets," his daughter-in-law, Felicia Yacko,...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo, Toledo Public Schools enter partnership to stabilize housing and support families
Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homelessness in Ohio, according to TPS Superintendent Romules Durant. The city and district aim to change that.
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
Zillow ranks Bowling Green third-most popular college town in US
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Popular real estate site Zillow rated Bowling Green as the third most popular college town in America. Some residents say it personally ranks even higher. "It's definitely number one in my heart for sure," Tim Emmerich, owner of downtown staple Call of the Canyon Cafe...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
wktn.com
Candidate for Ada School Superintendent Received Copy of Interview Questions; Board Cancels Current Search
The Ada School District’s Board of Education announced on Facebook that they have decided to cancel the current search for a Superintendent. A replacement for current Superintendent Robin Van Buskirk was being sought following her retirement. An Interim Superintendent will serve the district for the 2023-2024 school year. The...
toledocitypaper.com
Attitudes with Reve Salon and Spa in Downtown Sylvania
Attitudes A Salon, owned by Janice Edinger, in Sylvania, Ohio is excited to announce that they will be merging with Reve Salon and Spa, owned by Carmen Wigmans. This merger will bring together two of the top salons in the area, to create a premier destination for all of your beauty and wellness needs. The location will be Reve Salon and Spa and Janice together with the Attitude A Salon staff will provide services under the new Reve brand name, starting March 27, 2023.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Toledo, Ohio
Places to visit in Toledo, OH. There are plenty of things to do in Toledo, Ohio. Located at the western tip of Lake Erie, this town is home to the Toledo Museum of Art, a children’s science museum, and more. From museums to outdoor activities, there are many great things to do. In addition, the city is also home to a thriving jazz culture.
13abc.com
Otters spotted at Metroparks, among multiple species coming back
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Otters have been spotted on the banks of the Maumee River. It’s a rare sight, one that’s virtually unheard of since the 1930s, when habitat loss and overhunting decimated otter populations. “Otters are still relatively rare here,” said Metroparks Master Interpreter Kim High. “I...
Ashes stolen from car in Toledo parking lot returned Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: Hanson told WTOL 11 Thursday the ashes have been returned. He said he's happy the people who took them did the right thing. His friend will be put to rest as planned. Original story:. Waterville resident Parker Hanson is asking for the return of...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
Semi crash closes I-75 northbound in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northbound I-75 between Wales Road and Miami Street closed Wednesday afternoon due to a crash involving a semi-trailer. An ODOT spokesperson said a semi hit the crash attenuator at the Miami exit and spilled diesel fuel for about 300 feet, which required additional cleanup. The attenuator was replaced, the truck was hauled away, and the spokesperson said traffic should be moving again by 4:30 p.m.
