Sparta, OH

Boys basketball: Lima Senior turns back Whitmer

By Jim Naveau
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
Lima Senior’s Isaiah Wilson defends Toledo Whitmer’s Deric Jaynes during Tuesday night’s game at Lima Senior. See more high school basketball photos at LimaScores.com.

Lima Senior reversed an 18-point loss earlier this season when it beat Toledo Whitmer 52-46 on Tuesday night at Senior High.

The Spartans (12-5, 6-5 TRAC) led or were tied all but around a minute of the game against Whitmer (11-7, 9-2 TRAC).

Lima Senior got a huge game from Anthony Mosley (18 points, 11 rebounds), 12 points from Je’Kel Cotton and some timely 3-point shooting from Jagger Hutchins and Cotton to turn back a second-half comeback by Whitmer.

Devin Morgan led Whitmer with 14 points. Tamarrion Davis had 12 points and Antione West scored 10 points.

Lima Senior led 26-19 at halftime and Whitmer looked almost nothing like a team capable of scoring 83 points, as it did in an 83-65 win over the Spartans on Dec. 9 in Toledo.

Lima Senior never was behind in the first half. It led by nine points, 15-6, after one quarter and was up by as many as 11 points after Jagger Hutchins connected on a 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the first half.

Lima Senior had a 14-9 edge in rebounds in the first two quarters and converted three offensive rebounds into baskets – two by Mosley and one by Cotton.

The Spartans shot 44 percent on field goals in the first half (11 of 25) while Whitmer was 8 of 21, including 2 of 9 in the first quarter.

The game was the 27th match-up between the two schools in boys basketball. Lima Senior had a 15-11 edge going into the game.

Whitmer tied the game at 34-34 in the final seconds of the third quarter and took its first lead of the game at 37-36 with 6:58 left to play. It pushed that advantage to three points at 39-36.

But Cotton tied the game with a 3-pointer with 6:15 left on the clock. Hutchins followed with another 3-pointer to put Lima Senior ahead 42-39 with 5:31 to play. Then he hit another 3-pointer with 4:46 to play to give the Spartans a 45-39 lead.

Whitmer never got closer than three points after that trio of triples by the Spartans. Lima Senior hit 7 of 12 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

