Crabtree report suggests a stable housing market for Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local real estate appraiser Gary Crabtree released his report on Bakersfield’s housing market and it shows a stable market.
According to the report, December's median home price was $370,000, which is the same as last month and 5.6% higher year over year.
The report also suggested there were 626 total listings in December, 141% higher than the same period the year before.
Crabtree said this data could mean the market has stabilized due to the decline in supply that is less than demand and pointed to a slight decline in the cost of living and interest rates along with the seller's willingness to give concessions for interest rate buy-downs.
