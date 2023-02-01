ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Horry County police warns to not interact with Chinese balloon debris

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
FLORENCE, SC
HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
FLORENCE, SC
Horry County Schools looks to fill teacher vacancies with recruitment fair

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With just a few months left in the current school year, Horry County Schools want to bring in new teachers to fill vacancies in the classroom. The district is looking to hire Saturday at its annual recruitment fair, adding that it serves as an opportunity to fill between 200 and 250 positions for the next school year. The event will be held at Conway High School from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

