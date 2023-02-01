CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With just a few months left in the current school year, Horry County Schools want to bring in new teachers to fill vacancies in the classroom. The district is looking to hire Saturday at its annual recruitment fair, adding that it serves as an opportunity to fill between 200 and 250 positions for the next school year. The event will be held at Conway High School from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO