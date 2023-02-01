Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Horry County police warns to not interact with Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. The Horry County Police Department said members of the military are coordinating to collect debris, but it is possible that fragments may end up on the coastline.
WMBF
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
WMBF
Deputies: Florence County carjacking suspect at large after stealing car with kids inside
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A carjacking suspect in the Pee Dee remains at large after stealing a vehicle with children inside, according to authorities. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Friday to reports of the stolen vehicle at a travel center on Cale Yarborough Highway.
WMBF
HCFR: 1 hurt in Surfside Beach crash
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes were closed on Glenns Bay Road after a crash Friday afternoon, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Chandler Drive at around 1:05 p.m. One person is being taken to the hospital.
WMBF
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WMBF
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The third suspect accused of assaulting and robbing victims in the Myrtle Beach area last month is in custody. Myrtle Beach police arrested Daniel Joseph Dunkle early Thursday morning after recognizing him from previous encounters and a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but has been pushed back to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
WMBF
No injuries reported after truck rear-ends Horry County school bus on Hwy 90
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 90 at International Drive was shut down Thursday morning after a Horry County school bus carrying 11 students was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. Horry County Schools’ Director of Communications Lisa Bourcier said no students were injured on the Waccamaw Elementary bus. Stay...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
WMBF
3 displaced after space heater causes house fire in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are displaced after a space heater caused a fire in Florence Friday morning. The City of Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson said crews were called to the blaze at 1305 Elmore at 10 a.m. Johnson said the fire was under control in about 10...
WMBF
Chinese spy balloon shot down by U.S. officials over Carolina Coast, officials react
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. officials shot down the Chinese spy balloon after multiple sightings of it was reported over the Carolinas on Saturday morning. FOX Carolina received calls from viewers in Pickens, Union, Greenville, Spartanburg and Cherokee County saying they saw what appeared to be the Chinese spy balloon in their area.
WMBF
Grand Strand entertainer opening dinner theatre in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dinner theatre will grace North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street with entertainment as Valorous Church moves to a bigger location. Local country star Greg Rowles left the Grand Strand’s Alabama Theater after 22 seasons and spent the last year playing one-man shoes in smaller venues.
WMBF
Grants awarded to help fund electric vehicle infrastructure, research in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly $100,000 from Santee Cooper was recently awarded to several municipalities and organizations throughout Horry County to help fund electric vehicle projects. “You never know how busy a particular charging station will be and as electric vehicles become more common we’re going to need more...
WMBF
Horry County Schools looks to fill teacher vacancies with recruitment fair
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With just a few months left in the current school year, Horry County Schools want to bring in new teachers to fill vacancies in the classroom. The district is looking to hire Saturday at its annual recruitment fair, adding that it serves as an opportunity to fill between 200 and 250 positions for the next school year. The event will be held at Conway High School from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
WMBF
New Myrtle Beach housing developments, sales center receive positive feedback from board
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More new housing could be on the way in Myrtle Beach. The city’s community appearance board mostly approved of two major developments during its meeting Thursday, with leaders saying they were excited to see more growth in the city. “I think this is tremendous...
WMBF
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Publix on Wood Duck Drive purchased a winning ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball®. Powerball® winning numbers were: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66 Powerball®: 9.
WMBF
Trusted Home Services will be at the Spring Home and Garden Show
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Trusted Home Services provides HVAC and electrical services to the Myrtle Beach. Services include residential and commercial construction, inspection, and repair. You can check them out this weekend at the Spring home and Garden show.
Comments / 0