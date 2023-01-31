Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
WISN
New video shows crash that killed DPW truck driver, two others
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A violent and deadly crash at a stop light in Wauwatosa killed three people Dec. 13. New video obtained Friday by WISN 12 News shows what happened the day a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck slammed into nine cars stopped at the light. Dozens of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
fox32chicago.com
Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured
LAKE VILLA, Ill. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek woman who allegedly impersonated firefighter to scam Wisconsin businesses
KENOSHA - Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in an effort to scam small businesses. Police say the female suspect went to two Caledonia barber shops on Tuesday, and then a Kenosha nail salon on Wednesday. The woman had a clip board and...
Deputy cleared after fatally shooting aggressive dog at gas station
A Lake County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog at a gas station in Beach Park last month, and the newly released body cam video has drawn dozens of comments on social media.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
Wrong-way driver arrested for OWI after multi-vehicle crash
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for an OWI after police say she drove the wrong way and crashed into several vehicles.
cwbradio.com
Father of Kenosha Shooting Fatality Sues Rittenhouse, Officers
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Kyle Rittenhouse will be heading back to court. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman rules a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of Anthony Huber against Rittenhouse and others can move forward. Huber was shot and killed by Rittenhouse during the August 2020 unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise. They left in an older model (possibly 1990s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; man accused tells police, 'I don't do attempts'
RACINE, Wis. - An attempt to buy shoes ends in gunfire in Racine. Now, a 27-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges in the incident. The accused is Davonte Carraway – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. Felony...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
Cars damaged by gunfire outside of Zion-Benton Township High School basketball game
Shots were fired outside of a Zion-Benton Township High School basketball game Tuesday night, police said.
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
