Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Yellow Springs, Ohio a crossroad of diversity.Steel Ohio MediaYellow Springs, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville wins tense tussle with Springboro
Dayton Centerville poked just enough holes in Springboro's defense to garner a taut, 47-44 victory on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Springboro and Dayton Centerville squared off with December 18, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian engulfs Gahanna Columbus Academy in point barrage
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 67-33 destruction of Gahanna Columbus Academy at Gahanna Columbus Academy on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Worthington...
richlandsource.com
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sidney tops Tipp City Tippecanoe
Riding a wave of production, Sidney surfed over Tipp City Tippecanoe 52-33 in Ohio girls basketball on February 1. Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on February 5, 2021 at Sidney High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Casstown Miami East thwarts De Graff Riverside's quest
Casstown Miami East grabbed a 69-57 victory at the expense of De Graff Riverside for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Casstown Miami East and De Graff Riverside faced off on February 1, 2022 at Casstown Miami East High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blanchester ends the party for Sabina East Clinton
Blanchester charged Sabina East Clinton and collected a 58-39 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton played in a 55-46 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rally time: Xenia douses fire to extinguish Greenville
Xenia trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 72-29 win over Greenville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Xenia and Greenville faced off on February 12, 2021 at Greenville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes Lewistown Indian Lake over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Lewistown Indian Lake grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 77-35 win over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan. Lewistown Indian Lake roared in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 25-10 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Not for the faint of heart: Chillicothe Huntington topples Chillicothe Southeastern
Chillicothe Huntington walked the high-wire before edging Chillicothe Southeastern 39-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Chillicothe Huntington and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on January 20, 2022 at Chillicothe Huntington High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle
Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester busts Chillicothe
Canal Winchester stomped on Chillicothe 66-33 on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Canal Winchester drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg records thin win against Pleasant
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Centerburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Pleasant in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Pleasant squared off with January 25, 2022 at Pleasant High School last season. For more,...
Springfield High School athletes announce college decisions
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives.
Comments / 0