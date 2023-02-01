ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

KSDK

SN Partners Outdoor Show at the St. Charles Convention Center

ST. LOUIS — February 3-5 SN Partners John Deere will be hosting quite the show for the outdoor enthusiast. You can learn tips and tricks from experts for all John Deere equipment from compact tractors, residential and commercial mowers, gator utv's, and compact construction equipment. YouTube star Tractor Time...
KSDK

Career Central: St. Louis Health Department hosts two virtual job fairs

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Department of Health is hosting two virtual job fairs with SLATE Missouri Job Center. There's another Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. These informational sessions will discuss job opportunities with the Department of Health, how to apply, and opportunities for career assistance and training through SLATE.
KSDK

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Lion's Choice with new menu items

ST. LOUIS — Lion’s Choice is one of the most beloved restaurant chains in St. Louis and has been serving up its famous roast beef sandwiches for 55 years. Tuesday morning, Jessica Crouch, Marketing Manager for Lion’s Choice, joined Mary in studio to talk about some of their brand new menu items and a pretty sweet Valentine’s Day meal deal.
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Disguise the Surprise

ST. LOUIS — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gifts are once again on everyone’s mind. Jewelry is a very popular item to give for Valentine’s Day (including engagement rings). But, the problem is that the shape of a jewelry box is very recognizable, ruining the surprise. Tuesday morning, Founder of ‘Disguise the Surprise’, Duffy Hofer joined Mary in studio to share about her innovative dividers. The dividers slide together around the small box holding it in place inside of a shirt box. She explains it is so easy that anyone can do it. The crafty mom or friend can use the dividers to make a thoughtful gift box full of items that scream “I Love You”.
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Miomeo Designs

Miomeo Designs creates unique jewelry inspired by shattering the glass ceiling. Wednesday morning, owner Michelle Fank, joined Mary in studio to share about their products for the Show Me St. Louis “Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Valentine’s Day Edition.”. Fank explains her signature items are made with pieces...
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: JD and Kate Industries

ST. LOUIS — JD and Kate Industries is a husband-and-wife owned candle making business. The dynamic duo makes candles handmade, right here in St. Louis. The candles are unique with funny labels, and wax “scenes” on the surface. Most of the candles are history or literature themed. However, they also have a St. Louis scented candle that has a wax “toasted ravioli” on top.
