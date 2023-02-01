Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey falls to Raiders in Hockey Day Minnesota weekend

Premier event distracts Rangers from tight loss

The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team’s 4-1 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26, will likely go down as every player’s most memorable loss that they’ll suffer in their high school hockey career. After all, the team played in the opening game of the 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota weekend, something most Rangers past and present never had.

“It was the coolest experience I could’ve ever imagined,” senior forward Ava Saxe said outside the team trailer – where the team went inside during intermissions – minutes after stepping off the ice one last time. There was everything: a warming house, food trucks, team trailers, fireworks and more. The Rangers first witnessed the scene when the team practiced there Wednesday, and the team couldn’t stop smiling because of the excitement, Saxe said.

“It felt like a movie, the whole entire thing,” she said. “It was so exciting, then the fireworks. It was great.”

Despite the fact the team played in single-digit weather with negative windchill factors, she said, “We completely forgot the fact that we were freezing.”

After going to overtime the past three games, including a 1-1 tie against Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said he wishes it would have been four straight games. But he didn’t want the loss to overshadow how “unbelievable” an opportunity like this was.

“The result was definitely frustrating, and I know we got better hockey in us,” Richardson said. “But we kind of told them after the game here that we don’t want that to take away from what this experience was. Win [or] lose, this was an absolute blast. It’s something that we want to remember forever that we got to be a part of this.”

It took the Rangers just 40 seconds to get on the board. Saxe scored her seventh goal of the season, which is tied for third on the team with junior Sami Pool and senior Ellie Hanowski. The goal was assisted by senior Hailey Stanius.

“I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” Saxe said of her goal.

Forest Lake held the 1-0 lead through the first period. But the Rangers, who went 0-for-1 on the power play and were outshot 23-21, allowed a goal at the 4:36 mark of the second period. With roughly six minutes left in the middle frame, the Rangers found themselves down 2-1 after allowing a shorthanded goal.

“Yeah, that’s definitely tough when you give up that one,” Richardson said about whether that was the turning point of the game. “It was a tie game, and then knowing that we were going to chase the game.”

It was still a 2-1 game at just over the halfway point of the third period, so it was yet another close game, which Richardson said he attributes to the “style of hockey” they’ve been playing as of late. The Rangers generated six shots in the third period and among them were some strong scoring chances, Richardson said.

“I think that’s what happened to us today when we had a lot of our chances,” Saxe said of how their new forechecking scheme made an impact in the game. “We were just pressuring, pressuring, pressuring, and we were all working really hard in the corners and talking and passing and that helped us a lot.”

The Raiders shut the door on any potential Forest Lake comeback, though, when they scored with just under seven minutes left in the contest. Saxe said she knows the team could have performed better, especially the forward group collectively, who had trouble off the wall. But Richardson said their goal has been to allow three goals or less, something the team accomplished as the final goal was an empty netter with roughly four minutes left in the game.

Senior Adria Haley, who was rewarded with the start, stopped 19 of 22 shots in the loss.

“I think it’s probably pretty funky for a goaltender, with some of the shadows and just different sightlines and stuff that she’s not used to,” Richardson said of her performance. “She just goes in there and does her thing, so she did a great job.”

Forest Lake lost their second straight game on Monday, Jan. 30, in a 2-0 loss at home to Roseville/Mahtomedi, who is No. 2 in the Suburban East Conference with a 12-3 record in conference play. It was yet another tight game for the Rangers, who finish the regular season against Anoka at home on Thursday, Feb. 2.