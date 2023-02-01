Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil announces end of daytime talk show after 21 seasons: 'I have been blessed'
Dr. Phil McGraw is walking away from his "Dr. Phil' talk show after 21 seasons to pursue other projects.
The Doctor Is Out! Dr. Phil's Net Worth In 2023
Find out how much Oprah Winfrey's favorite shrink is worth now that his show is winding down.
‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years
NEW YORK (AP) — Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once...
'Dr. Phil' Is Coming to an End
After 21 seasons and nearly a quarter of a century on air, Dr. Phil is going dark. Sources at CBS told Variety that the host of the long-running daytime talk show, Philip McGraw, made the decision to stop producing new episodes of the show after its current season wraps. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
