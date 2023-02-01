After 21 seasons and nearly a quarter of a century on air, Dr. Phil is going dark. Sources at CBS told Variety that the host of the long-running daytime talk show, Philip McGraw, made the decision to stop producing new episodes of the show after its current season wraps. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

